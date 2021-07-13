WAC announces two series lineups

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Walton Arts Center on Tuesday announced the return of two beloved music series: the Starrlight Jazz Club and the West Street Live series.

The two series are held in the smaller Starr Theatre, and subscriptions for both are on sale.

The Starrlight Jazz Club began the year after the Walton Arts Center opened. The series presents a blend of talented newcomers with seasoned names in the genre known as "America's original art form."

A five-show package offers 15% off single ticket prices and are priced at $155 per seat for stadium seating and $240 per seat for cabaret seating.

The West Street Live series is another favorite for local music lovers. The series highlights singer-songwriters and the art of the songwriting craft in "an atmosphere reminiscent of neighborhood listening rooms and nightclubs," the press release said.

The five-show package is $160 per seat for tiered seating.

Individual tickets will go on sale later this summer. More information on each show can be found on the Walton Arts Center's website at waltonartscenter.org or by calling the box office at 443-5600.