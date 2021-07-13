Watson Chapel board welcomes school chief

Andrew Curry took his seat on the Watson Chapel School Board dais for the first time as superintendent Monday, after months as an observer waiting to succeed the resigning Jerry Guess.

Curry has been on the job for 12 days tackling, among other things, the challenge of filling a high number of open teaching positions with five weeks before the start of the fall semester.

"We've got spots open right now in elementary that you normally wouldn't have this time of year right now," said Curry, who most recently worked as Ozark Mountain School District assistant superintendent. "Of course, at the high school level, you've always got language arts, science, math ... those positions that are difficult, too."

The board approved Monday the hires of three secondary school staffers, a custodian and transportation director. Four elementary staffers were among seven who either resigned or retired.

"I think it's covid-related," Curry said, when asked about the number of vacancies in July. "I think a lot of people have decided, 'Maybe I want to do something different,' or other people have taken different positions. And, I think there are a lot of districts around us that are hiring staff."

Curry said making Watson Chapel's salary schedules more competitive among his top priorities.

"I think we are comparable to state averages, but we have school districts around us that pay four or five thousand dollars more, and then they go work at other school districts for that. We need to work on that," he said.

Board member Donnie Hartsfield publicly welcomed Curry to the district and suggested the board consider offering a $1,000 bonus to Guess for his work over the past three years, naming Watson Chapel's academic and financial progress as one of his accomplishments.

"I believe I have gotten to know some really great people in this community," Curry said. "I have been impressed to see the level of commitment of the staff that's here. The board has been great to work with. It's been really nice to follow Dr. Guess, who's done such a good job here."

Curry said he met with members of the Jefferson County Ministerial Alliance and announced they would offer snacks to all district staff members Aug. 9, one week before the start of classes.

ESSER REPORT

Curry requested to the board a special meeting July 26 to hire an architect for the upgrade of Watson Chapel's heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, a key project among local districts to improve classroom air quality in the fight against covid-19.

District treasurer Norma Walker said the Watson Chapel district will use some of its second-phase Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER II, funds, toward the hire of an architect, but the project itself will be supported by ESSER III funding. She added that HVAC systems in school buses will also be upgraded.

"We have 20-year-old systems we are going to replace," Walker said.

The federal government allocated each school district money to help address needs during the coronavirus pandemic including academic performance and personal protective equipment.

"Our main focus is loss of learning," Curry said. "We want to make sure we have all of that lined out. But if we have the availability to buy new buses and spread our routes out better, then we need to do that. The ventilation system that's included with this air conditioner system, that's going to be a really big bonus for the kids to get the clean air filtering they need."

Watson Chapel spent all of its ESSER I funds well before the Dec. 31, 2022 deadline, Walker said. ESSER II funds must be used by Dec. 31, 2023, and ESSER III funds by Dec. 31, 2024, she said.

DISTRICT WELLNESS

Food items containing peanuts, tree nuts and shellfish will neither be prepared, served nor sold on any Watson Chapel campus, according to the district's updated wellness policy.

The board unanimously approved the updates Monday. Members of the District Wellness Committee say peanut butter and tree nuts are often included in candy for fundraisers, although candy is not to be sold on campus. Shrimp have been prepared in the food lab for an annual fundraiser at Watson Chapel High School, which committee members say puts students at risk of illness, although the fundraiser is intended for adults.

The ban does not extend to items sold at concession stands or by booster clubs.

Among other changes, fundraiser items may not be sold during breakfast or lunch periods in the cafeteria or brought into the cafeteria to be consumed. Committee members say it is against U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations for "competitive items" to be provided or sold in the cafeteria during those hours, but add that rule is not widely enforced.

Also, physical activity including recess or physical education will not be withheld as punishment for any reason.

STAFF CHANGES

The board approved the following hires:

• Patricia Oates and Jacorrian Spears as secondary teachers

• Brandi Strickland as a secondary assistant principal

• Nicholas Clark as a custodian, and

• Penny Waddell as transportation director.

• Elementary teacher Lorene Green submitted a letter of retirement. Secondary teacher Carmen Williams verbally gave her resignation.

Letters of resignation were submitted by:

• Freda Duchesneau as an elementary teacher

• Tiffany Eichler as a nurse

• Teresa Farver as an elementary instructional facilitator

• Lorie Jones as an elementary media specialist

• Felecia Shelton as a secondary family and consumer science teacher.