9 Hogs, 3 signees taken in draft

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas led the SEC and tied for second nationally with having the most players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Arkansas relief pitchers Caden Monke and Elijah Trest and pinch hitter extraordinaire Charlie Welch were taken Tuesday when the 20-round draft concluded, giving the Razorbacks nine picks total.

UCLA's 10 picks led the nation with Arkansas and Texas Tech tying for second. South Carolina ranked second in the SEC and tied North Carolina State for third nationally with eight picks.

Monke, a left-hander, was drafted in the 14th round by the Kansas City Royals with the No. 409 pick.

Trest and Welch each were picked in the 19th round. Trest went No. 560 to the Colorado Rockies and Welch No. 564 to the Seattle Mariners.

Three Arkansas signees were drafted Tuesday with outfielder Braylon Bishop taken in the 14th round and No. 403 by the Pittsburgh Pirates, infielder Drake Varnado taken in the 17th round and No. 498 by the Arizona Diamondbacks and infielder Brenden Dixon taken in the 20th round and No. 583 overall by the Pirates.

Monke, Trest and Welch were listed as juniors this season, but they have two years of eligibility remaining because the NCAA granted all college players an extra season of eligibility after the coronavirus pandemic shortened the 2020 season.

Monke was 5-1 with a 3.71 ERA this season in 27 games. He had 42 strikeouts in 34 innings.

Trest, a right-hander, pitched in 14 games, but just one inning in SEC play. He was 1-0 with a 3.14 ERA in 141/3 innings in 10 games. He had 15 strikeouts.

Welch was a backup catcher this season, but he made his mark by going 8 for 12 as a pinch hitter.

Late in the season, Welch got into the lineup as a designated hitter and he had a three-run home run in the eighth inning of a 6-2 victory over Nebraska that clinched the Fayetteville Regional for the Razorbacks.

Welch batted .388 (26 for 67) on the season with 8 home runs, 5 doubles and 25 RBI in 25 games, including 15 starts.

Arkansas had six players drafted Tuesday with pitcher Kevin Kopps (third round at No. 99 to the San Diego Padres), center fielder Christian Franklin (fourth round, No. 123, to the Chicago Cubs); pitcher Ryan Costeiu (seventh round at No. 201 to the Los Angeles Angels); catcher Casey Opitz (eighth round, No. 244, to the Cubs); pitcher Patrick Wicklander (eighth round, No. 251, to the Tampa Bay Rays); and pitcher Lael Lockhart (ninth round, No. 282, to the Los Angeles Dodgers).

Six pitchers drafted were the most ever for Arkansas in the draft's first 20 rounds.

The SEC led all conferences with 67 picks. The Atlantic Coast Conference was second with 63 picks and the Pac-12 third with 45.

Every SEC team had at least one player drafted. Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt tied for third with seven picks each.