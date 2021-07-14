'9 to 5' musical gearing up

Rehearsals are underway at Mrs. Tana's Dance Factory at White Hall for the production of "9 to 5 The Musical" opening Aug. 6 at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., at Pine Bluff.

Dance Factory owner, Tana Soto Cook, is handling the choreography for ASC's live production.

"I look forward to working with the cast of 9 to 5 and watching the magic unfold as we bring the musical to life," Cook said.

According to ASC, this version is based on the 1980 hit movie -- although it's set in the late 1970s. It's a story of friendship and revenge.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. While the main male character remains otherwise engaged, the three women take control of the company that has kept them down.

Cook promises it's going to be "an amazing show."

ASC's in-person performances for "9 to 5 The Musical" are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 6, 13 and 20; Saturdays, Aug. 7, 14 and 21; and 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 8, 15 and 22. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank, according to a news release.

Tickets are now available and cost $20 for ASC members and seniors, and $25 for nonmembers, according to a news release.

For tickets or details, visit https://www.asc701.org/theater/9-to-5-the-musical or call (870) 536-3375.