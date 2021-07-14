Art League's first solo exhibition features Woodlawn artist's work

The Pine Bluff Art League will host its first solo art show, featuring works by member Crystal Jennings of Woodlawn and beginning with a reception today from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center at 211 W. Third Ave. The exhibition will be open through Aug. 19.

While hanging her black-and-white, pencil-and-charcoal portraits Monday morning in the Reynolds Center's main hall, Jennings shared some of her journey that brought the current recognition.

Depending on detail and size, she said it takes 20-80 hours to complete one of her creations.

"I usually work on two projects at a time, switching back and forth. I work on stuff between home-schooling my daughters," Jennings said. "Until I put a piece under glass, it's never finished. I retouch, erase and redraw until I have to stop. I get a lot done by getting up early while my family is still asleep. I think about what I want to do while going to bed then wake up fresh knowing what I need to do in the morning."

Asked what inspires her, Jennings said, "I'm constantly inspired by my children's creativity. Lily and Violet are two budding artists."

Her entire showing consists of varying drawings of her two girls.

"And I'm motivated by the outdoors. We live in a beautiful state so I gather a lot of inspiration from nature," she said. "I start with a specific drawing in my mind. I already see it before I start."

Specializing in portraiture, she explained the process.

"I take a lot of photos of my subject until I find the one I'm wanting. For the imagery elements in the composition, I use photos of flowers and creatures or just make it up," she said.

One stunning drawing of her younger daughter Violet wearing a wolf's head headdress is titled "Strength of the Pack" and takes its name from a Rudyard Kipling quote out of "The Jungle Book."

"I looked at dozens of wolf photos to find the one that matched my vision," Jennings said.

Close inspection of the wolf in the drawing shows the minute detail of every hair in the animal's coat.

The artist said she has been drawing since early childhood.

"I began portraiture in high school. I received my bachelor of fine arts in art and design with a concentration on graphic design from Columbia College in Chicago in 2002. I love to draw portraits so I've had a lot of practice," she said.

Her touch with facial features and expressions is validation of her years of experience capturing a subject's likeness.

"I used to do commission work drawing memorial, children's and pet portraits. I even did sketches of homes for clients. That kept me in practice while still searching for my true calling. I also worked for a while as director of graphic design for a small company until they eventually folded. I began a hand-painted wedding stationery business and did that out of my home for almost a decade. It was lucrative and fulfilling being able to use my degree in art and design to make a living. My work went all over the world, but it was what I called 'throw-away art.'"

Expounding on her evolution, Jennings said, "I began pursuing my art in earnest and dedicating more time to it in 2018."

"With the pandemic lockdown in 2020, I made more large pieces than ever before. I'd say I probably have 20 works from my current era. Sixteen of those will be on display for the Wednesday night showing. I'll have one huge charcoal 3½-foot-by-4- foot showpiece out for the evening of the reception. It's the only one not for sale," she said.

Regarding Wednesday evening, Jennings said, "Pine Bluff has become a real destination for the arts. We have the downtown murals, a nationally recognized Arts Department at UAPB, and the Arts and Science Center's wonderful galleries, theater program and musical events. Mine is the first solo show sponsored by the Art League. We want to make this a regular thing with a solo or group show once every month or two. We'll be serving light refreshments for the reception and while they enjoy the show, visitors can explore the long hallways of the Reynolds Center and take in all the works of other Art League artists covering every inch of wall space."

The Pine Bluff Art League currently boasts 42 members made up of artists and art lovers.

"The Arts and Science Center has really promoted expanding art in the community, and discovering and promoting local photographers, painters, sculptors and portrait artists," Art League Vice President Gerry Delongchamp said.

In addition to her solo show in the Reynolds Center, Jennings has been invited to participate in a show at the Bradbury Art Museum at Jonesboro, as well as showing her works in the Acansa Gallery at North Little Rock's Argenta district.