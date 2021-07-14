Austrian wins Tour de France stage

CYCLING

Austrian wins Tour de France's 16th stage

SAINT-GAUDENS, France -- Austrian rider Patrick Konrad won the Tour de France's hilly 16th stage on an otherwise uneventful day Tuesday as race leader Tadej Pogacar remained on course for his second overall victory. Konrad made his decisive break with just over 22.5 miles to go, 2.5 miles before the summit of Col de Portet-d'Aspet, and he maintained the lead for his first Tour stage win.

Konrad, 29, finished 42 seconds ahead of a group of five chasers on the second day of racing in the Pyrenees. He is only the third Austrian to win a stage at cycling's biggest race after Max Bulla, who won three in 1931, and Georg Totschnig in 2005.

"I'm speechless. This one is for my family, for my friends, for all my believers," Konrad said. "I'm happy I had the legs to make it to the finish. The last kilometer was uphill and it was painful again but I had some time to celebrate."

Pogacar, the defending champion, finished 13 minutes, 49 seconds after Konrad and maintained his general classification lead of more than five minutes over Rigoberto Uran and Jonas Vingegaard.

Pogacar remained in the peloton with his GC rivals as his UAE Team Emirates team enjoyed a comfortable ride in the 105-mile trek from the tiny mountain-locked nation of Andorra.

Today will be a day of Pyrenees punishment with an unforgiving 111-mile route that ends with three major obstacles in a row. The 17th stage ends with the hardest, a steep 52-mile climb to the nearly 7,300-foot altitude finish atop Col du Portet.

"The hardest day in the Tour," Pogacar said. "I did the recon for tomorrow and the day after so I know the climbs. It would be better if I didn't see them. I'm not worried, but it's going to be really hard I think."

Patrick Konrad of Austria celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 169 kilometers (105 miles) with start in Pas de la Case and finish in Saint Gaudens, France, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Patrick Konrad of Austria celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 169 kilometers (105 miles) with start in Pas de la Case and finish in Saint Gaudens, France, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, laughs as he crosses the finish line with Richard Carapaz of Ecuador, right, during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 169 kilometers (105 miles) with start in Pas de la Case and finish in Saint Gaudens, France, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Richard Carapaz of Ecuador sprint towards the finish line of the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 169 kilometers (105 miles) with start in Pas de la Case and finish in Saint Gaudens, France, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

The pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, speeds downhill during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 169 kilometers (105 miles) with start in Pas de la Case and finish in Saint Gaudens, France, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The pack climbs Col de la Core pass during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 169 kilometers (105 miles) with start in Pas de la Case and finish in Saint Gaudens, France, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Belgium's Wout Van Aert crosses the finish line of the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 169 kilometers (105 miles) with start in Pas de la Case and finish in Saint Gaudens, France, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Britain's Mark Cavendish, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, is happy to finish within the time limits during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 169 kilometers (105 miles) with start in Pas de la Case and finish in Saint Gaudens, France, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)