Bentonville football adds Power 5 prospect to roster

Northwest Arkansas sees a large number people moving into the area for jobs, and because of that Bentonville has added a Power 5 prospect to its roster.

Junior offensive lineman Joey Su’a started as a freshman and sophomore for Adelanto High School in California and now lives in Bentonville after his mother transferred to work in logistics in Walmart’s E-commerce division.

“It worked out good for the Bentonville Tigers,” Coach Jody Grant said. “He’s a 2023 kid. He’ll be a junior this year. Very talented young man from what we’re seeing so far."

Su’a, 6-5, 319 pounds, has offers from Georgia, Michigan State, Maryland, Fresno State, BYU and other programs. He arrived in Arkansas on Sunday and his first workout with new teammates was Wednesday.

Grant said Su’a has an impressive frame.

“He carries it really, really well,” Grant said. “Not a fat kid by any means. Really good feet. I’m really impressed with his footwork. His hips are good. He’s naturally strong, so we’re anxious to see how he develops as he grows in our program.

"Initially, our thoughts are he has a chance to be real special."

Su’a was impressed with his first day at Bentonville.

“I really enjoyed the college-type environment the coaches have set up for the players to train,” Su’a said.

He admits being a little nervous about the move to Arkansas.

“But during my family's daily evening prayers, the Holy Spirit reminded me that where ever I go God will be with me,” said Su’a, who's already on Arkansas' radar. “Everyone from when I got off the plane has been so welcoming and nice. I really like it here.”

He and his mother were able to drive to Fayetteville and see Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

2023 OL Joey Su'a.

“After my mom saw Walmart.com on the stadium she said, ‘Son, I like this school,’” he said. “I hope to tour and visit soon.”

His cousin, Damien Mama, was a three-year starter for Southern Cal as an offensive guard. His mother’s cousin, JuJu Smith-Schuster, is a receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Grant expects Su’a’s offer list will see schools from the region jump on board.

“I think he’s a kid that will be a 30-plus-offer guy at some point,” Grant said.