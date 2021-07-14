Bentonville council approves funding for animal facility

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday night approved building a city-owned animal services facility.

The vote was 7-0 to approve $3.56 million for the project.

David Wright, Parks and Recreation director, said it was a milestone for the city.

"It is something our citizens have been requesting for some time," Wright said.

The facility was a collaboration between the new Animal Services Department, the Parks Department and the Police Department, where animal control officers are based, Wright said.

"To get this to council with a price tag and contract is a great next step," Wright said.

City staff will next meet with the project's construction manager and architect to plan a schedule. When building steel can be purchased will affect the timetable, Wright said.

"Steel availability is the biggest determining factor with when construction will start," he said.

The brick and mortar part of the building should cost between $3.15 million and $3.25 million with the remaining money going to furniture, fixtures and equipment, he said.

The site is on a triangle-shaped property at the intersection of Southwest I and Southwest 41st streets, Wright said. Plans call for a 6,500-square-foot building. The money will come from the city's general fund, Wright said.

Residents will be able to adopt a pet, register a pet, get information on responsible pet ownership and volunteer at the facility, according to the facility website.

"Having our shelter will put us in line with other municipalities in the area that have operated city-owned shelters for years," said Ali Worley, city Animal Services manager. "This facility will be an additional resource the city will be able to provide our citizens. Not only will it be a place where lost or homeless pets can temporarily stay until they find their home, but it will be a one-stop shop for community members to volunteer their time, help pets in need, gain valuable responsible pet ownership education and even find a new family member."

Councilman Octavio Sanchez, who in the past voiced concerns about the project's cost, said he was in favor of the facility because it will help consolidate operations and offer a simplified process for residents.

"It's much better to have it than not have it," he said.

The city pays $7,000 per month to Centerton for animal services and $100 for each dog taken to the Centerton shelter.

If the Bentonville shelter is completed before the conclusion of the contract, the city must give Centerton 60 days' notice to terminate the agreement, according to the contract.

The other 34 items on the agenda also passed 7-0 including several agreements for engineering and project services for a host of street improvements that will be paid for with money from a recently passed bond issue.

Voters on April 13 backed the city's $266 million bond plan for capital projects and bond refinancing by approving nine questions on the special election ballot by at least 76%. The city will pay for the bonds by extending a 1-cent sales tax. The tax was approved in 2003 and extended in 2007.

Most of the bond money -- $173.5 million -- will go to street improvement, according to a city website dedicated to the bond issue.

Southwest Bright Road and Southwest A Street projects and design for more than 15 other street projects will be part of the first bond series, according to the city.

A new radio system, training facilities for the Fire and Police departments, design work for the downtown Quilt of Parks and Phillips Park, design for the library and all 25 drainage projects also will be paid for in the first bond, Debbie Griffin, city director of administration, previously said.

Money available will be about $99.5 million, which will provide about $73.5 million for new projects, $24 million to refinance current bonds and $3 million to establish a debt service reserve and pay issuance costs, Griffin said.