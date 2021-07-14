Blanco perfect at plate for Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- Leadoff hitter Dairon Blanco led an offensive assault for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday night.

Blanco went 5 for 5 with two doubles and three singles as Northwest Arkansas opened a six-game series with a 9-4 victory over the Arkansas Travelers at Arvest Ballpark. A crowd of 2,605 watched as Northwest Arkansas tied a season-high with 18 hits, including home runs by Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez. The Naturals also had 18 hits during a 19-4 victory over Springfield on June 29.

Blanco also stole two bases to go along with his impressive performance at the plate.

"He looked comfortable at the plate and he did a good job of running the bases," Northwest Arkansas Manager Scott Thorman said. "He was the catalyst. Bobby hit the big two-run home run and Nick hit some lasers."

The victory was the 15th in the past 21 games for Northwest Arkansas, which lost two games at Wichita when Witt and Nick Pratto were competing in the Futures Game on Sunday at Coors Field in Denver. Witt and Pratto had three hits apiece in their return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday.

Dom Thompson-Williams and Jordan Cowan each hit home runs for Arkansas, which went ahead 4-3 after falling behind 3-0 in the first inning.

The six-game series continues today at 7:05 p.m., when left-hander Daniel Tillo makes a rehab start for the Naturals. Tillo is trying to work his way back in the Kansas City organization after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020.

The Naturals and Travelers traded leads in the early going Tuesday after Blanco led off with a double and scored on Witt's 14th home run of the season. Pratto singled and later scored on a sacrifice fly Brewer Hicklen to put the Naturals ahead 3-0.

The Travelers tied the game on a two-run home run by Thompson-Williams, the No. 9 hitter, then went ahead 4-3 on a solo shot by Jordan Cowan. Northwest Arkansas regained the lead on a home run by Melendez then blew the game open on a three-run double by Fermin in the fourth.

Relievers Jose Cuas and Andres Sotilett settled the game down for Northwest Arkansas after the Travelers tagged starter Yefri Del Rosario for 6 hits and 4 runs in 3 2/3 innings. The Naturals pounded Arkansas starter Alejandro Requena (4-3) for 13 hits and 8 runs in 4 innings. Jose Cua (1-0) earned his first win after hold Arkansas to no runs and one hit in 1 1/3 innings.

Thompson-Williams and Cowan each had two hits for the Travelers, who totaled seven hits off four Northwest Arkansas pitchers.