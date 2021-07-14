Boy, 15, charged as adult in fatal shots

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged as an adult in the fatal shooting of a Jacksonville man, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 600 block of West Main Street early Sunday, according to a news release from the Jacksonville police.

Upon arrival, officers sound Timothy Beeles II, 21, suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said. According to the release, he died at the scene.

After reviewing security camera footage, officers developed,found and arrested Terrell Leav Howard in the 100 block of East Hickory Street, police said.

Howard was charged with one count each of first-degree murder and being minor in possession of a firearm, according to the release.

He was being held at the Pulaski County jail with no bail set.