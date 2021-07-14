IDEA ALLEY: Brownies, salad and blueberry pie

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"This recipe is from Ree Drummond, 'The Pioneer Woman' and actually originated with her mom," Risa Ratliff writes. "My husband has been growing blueberries in our backyard for several years and this recipe using his berries is always a hit. Ree is a little loosey goosey with ingredient amounts, so I've included what I used."

"P.S. My mother was a pie baker and always made her own crusts. However, her daughter did not inherit that gene. I've found those refrigerated Pillsbury crusts work quite well!"

Blueberry Pie

6 cups fresh or frozen blueberries (3 pints for a 10 inch pie plate)

Sugar, to taste (Our berries were somewhat tart, so I used about 2 /3 cup)

2 dashes nutmeg

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Homemade or refrigerated pie crust for a double crust pie

3 to 8 tablespoons butter, cut into pats (I used much less, made my pats very thin — maybe 1/3 of a stick)

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine the blueberries, sugar, nutmeg, flour and lemon juice.

Line a pie plate with pie crust. Pour blueberry mixture into pie crust and top all over with the pats of butter (8-10). Top with a second pie crust and crimp or flute the edges. Cut slits at the top for ventilation. Bake at 400 degrees for 40 minutes or until golden brown. I recommend putting your pie plate on a parchment-covered baking sheet to catch any boil over from the pie.

■ ■ ■

Joy Cameron shares a cool salad recipe that is a tapestry of flavors and textures.

Petit Jean Corn Salad

2 cans whole kernel corn, drained

1 cup diced red or green bell pepper, or a combination of both

1 cup mayonnaise

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup diced red onion

1 (9.5-ounce) package Chili Fritos

In a large bowl, combine the corn, bell pepper, mayonnaise, cheddar and red onion and mix well. Just before serving add the corn chips and toss to combine.

■ ■ ■

This brownie recipe is from Jacque Armstrong.

Brownies

4 ounces unsweetened chocolate

8 tablespoons butter

4 eggs

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup chopped nuts, optional

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Melt together the chocolate and butter.

In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs and sugar until creamy. Stir in the melted chocolate by hand until just blended. Add the flour, stirring until blended. Stir in the nuts, if using. Spread batter in a 9-by-12-inch pan. Bake for 30 minutes.

Next week: Gazpacho, grilled salmon and grilled pineapple.

