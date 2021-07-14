Cave Springs annexation election fails

Cave Springs' attempt to annex an unincorporated area failed Tuesday, according to preliminary results.

Final, unofficial totals show 372 votes (76%) against and 119 votes (24%) in favor.

The annexation area of about 2,800 acres included the unincorporated part of Arkansas 265 between Cave Springs and Highfill. The annexation would have increased the city's size by more than 55%, from 5,043 acres to 7,842 acres, Mayor Randall Noblett said.

"That's unfortunate, but that is OK," Noblett said Tuesday night. "That is why we have an election system -- so the will of the people will win."

Cave Springs is on a sewer system that will be nearing capacity in the next two to three years, he said. The city plans to build a traditional sewer system that connects to the Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority in Bentonville. The authority runs a regional wastewater treatment plant.

The annexation would have improved police and fire protection and street and maintenance planning to the greater community, Noblett has said. It also would have helped secure lower water rates for people in the city as well as people in the area that would have come into the city, he said.

In Washington County, Johnson residents approved a temporary 1% sales tax to back a $7.3 million street bond issue.

Final, unofficial totals show 113 votes (74%) in favor and 39 votes (26%) against.

The sales tax will raise the city's tax rate from 2% to 3% until the debt is repaid, which is estimated to occur around 2046, according to a city website. The city plans to use the revenue from the bond sales to make curb, gutter and drain improvements and for utility adjustments and sidewalks.

Bond revenue would be used to construct phase A of the Main/Wilkerson street project, Johnson Mayor Chris Keeney said.

Johnson residents also approved a separate 1% sales tax on prepared food and lodging to fund city park improvements.

Final, unofficial totals show 112 votes (74%) in favor and 39 votes (26%) against.

Voters in the Boston Mountain and Sunset fire districts of Washington County approved the opportunity to pay fire dues with annual personal property tax bills.

Final, unofficial totals show 54 votes (70%) in favor and 23 votes (30%) against in the Boston Mountain district and 32 votes (100%) in favor and 0 votes (0%) against in the Sunset district.

The tax is listed as voluntary. A property owner is covered in the event of a fire if they pay the $50 annual due. The property owner will otherwise be billed for the response if a fire occurs.

The Boston Mountain Fire District has 727 residential structures and 15 commercial structures, according to information from the Washington County Assessor's Office. The Sunset Fire District has 181 residential structures and no commercial structures, Assessor Russell Hill previously said.

Results still will need to be certified by the election commissions in both counties.