Cuba reports 1 protest death, some injuries

HAVANA -- Cuban authorities confirmed Tuesday that one person died during demonstrations that have shaken the island in recent days by protesting over food shortages, high prices and other grievances against the government.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that Diubis Laurencio Tejeda, 36, died Monday during a clash between protesters and police in the Arroyo Naranjo municipality on the outskirts of Havana. It said an unspecified number of people were arrested and there were some people injured, including some officers.

The statement accused demonstrators of vandalizing houses, setting fires and damaging power lines. It also alleged they attacked police and civilians with knives, stones and other objects.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tUaIaEaTBwU]

Demonstrations that started Sunday have seen thousands of Cubans in the streets voicing grievances against shortages of goods, rising prices and power cuts, and some protesters have called for a change of government.

Havana still had a heavy police presence Tuesday, with officers particularly guarding key points such as the Malecon coastal promenade and the Capitol. Internet and cellphone data service continued to be disrupted.

There were no reports of new protests, which the government has sought to blame on Cuban Americans using social media to instigate unrest in Cuba.

The demonstrations in several cities and towns were some of the biggest displays of anti-government sentiment seen in years in tightly controlled Cuba, which is facing a surge of coronavirus cases as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades as a consequence of U.S. sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump's administration.

In Miami, demonstrators expressing solidarity with the protesters shut down part of a major south Florida expressway Tuesday.

News helicopter footage from broadcaster WTVJ showed demonstrators earlier Tuesday marching to Miami's Palmetto Expressway, where many blocked traffic in the afternoon.

Miami wasn't the only Florida city where demonstrators gathered. For a second day, Cuban-Americans in Tampa gathered Tuesday at an intersection, blocking traffic and waving Cuban flags. Like the group in South Florida, Tampa demonstrators attempted to gain access to Interstate 275, but police held them back.

South Florida is home to the largest U.S. population of Cuban Americans.

As supporters flooded south Florida streets, Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis held a forum with elected officials, including members of Congress, at Miami's American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora. The discussion was closed to reporters, but the governor and others asserted during a news conference later that the street protests in Cuba were more than just about shortages of vaccines, food and other basic items.

"They are revolting against a corrupt communist dictatorship that has ruled that island with an iron fist for over 60 years, that is responsible for death and destruction, not just on the island of Cuba but really throughout the Western Hemisphere, with their actions supporting other Marxist regimes," DeSantis said. "These are people that fundamentally desire a fresh start, and they desire a free society."

The U.S. has, so far at least, not detected any surge of migrants from Cuba, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday in Washington.

He also cautioned Cubans that any migrants intercepted at sea are returned to their homelands or sent to other countries under long-standing agreements intended to discourage people from trying to make the dangerous crossing.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrea Rodriguez, Bobby Caina Calvan and Marta Lavandier of The Associated Press.

A woman stands near an old car being worked on in Old Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 12, 2021, the day after protests against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Eliana Aponte)

Police stand guard near the National Capitol building in Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 12, 2021, the day after protests against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Eliana Aponte)

People walk through Paseo del Prado in Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 12, 2021, the day after protests against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

Bicycle taxi drivers sit on their bikes as they wait for customers in Old Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 12, 2021, the day after protests against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Eliana Aponte)

Police stand guard near the National Capitol building in Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 12, 2021, the day after protests against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

A Cuban flag hangs on Parque Central Hotel in Havana, Cuba, early Monday, July 12, 2021, the day after protests against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)