Daily covid-19 numbers on rise again across U.S.

The covid-19 curve in the U.S. is rising again after months of decline, with the number of new cases per day doubling over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings.

Confirmed infections climbed to an average of about 23,600 a day Monday, up from 11,300 on June 23, according to Johns Hopkins University data. And all but two states -- Maine and South Dakota -- reported that case numbers have gone up over the past two weeks.

"It is certainly no coincidence that we are looking at exactly the time that we would expect cases to be occurring after the July Fourth weekend," said Dr. Bill Powderly, co-director of the infectious-disease division at Washington University's School of Medicine in St. Louis.

At the same time, parts of the country are running up against deep vaccine resistance, while the highly contagious mutant version of the coronavirus that was first detected in India is accounting for an ever-larger share of infections.

Nationally, 55.6% of all Americans have received at least one covid-19 shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The five states with the biggest two-week jump in cases per capita all had lower vaccination rates: Missouri, 45.9%; Arkansas, 43%; Nevada, 50.9%; Louisiana, 39.2%; and Utah, 49.5%.

Even with the latest surge, cases in the U.S. are nowhere near their peak of a quarter-million per day in January. And deaths are running at under 260 per day on average after topping out at more than 3,400 over the winter -- a testament to how effectively the vaccine can prevent serious illness and death in those who happen to become infected.

Still, in the rise, health authorities in places such as Los Angeles County and St. Louis are begging even immunized people to resume wearing masks in public. And Chicago officials announced Tuesday that unvaccinated travelers from Missouri and Arkansas must either quarantine for 10 days or have negative covid-19 tests.

Meanwhile, the Health Department in Mississippi, which ranks dead last nationally for vaccinations, began blocking posts about covid-19 on its Facebook page because of a "rise of misinformation" about the virus and the vaccine.

State Health Department spokesperson Liz Sharlot said allowing the comments that "mislead the public about the safety, importance and effectiveness of vaccination" is "directly contrary" to the state's public health mission, which includes encouraging members of the public to be vaccinated against the virus, which has been recently making a resurgence in the state.

Sharlot said the comments will be back when the department has "the resources to effectively curb misleading, harmful and off-topic commentary that disserves the public." Federal regulators have said the vaccines are safe and offer strong protection against contracting the potentially life-threatening disease.

Mississippi officials also are recommending that people 65 and older and those with chronic underlying conditions stay away from large indoor gatherings because of a 150% rise in hospitalizations over the past three weeks.

But the political will may not be there in many states fatigued by months of restrictions.

In Michigan, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is facing a drive to repeal a law that she used to set major restrictions during the early stages of the pandemic.

And Republican Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama pushed back against the idea that the state might need to reimpose preventive measures as vaccinations lag and hospitalizations rise.

"Alabama is OPEN for business. Vaccines are readily available, and I encourage folks to get one. The state of emergency and health orders have expired. We are moving forward," she said on social media.

Dr. James Lawler, a leader of the Global Center for Health Security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, said bringing back masks and limiting gatherings would help. But he acknowledged that most of the places seeing higher rates of the virus "are exactly the areas of the country that don't want to do any of these things."

Lawler warned that what is happening in Britain is a preview of what's to come in the U.S.

"The descriptions from regions of the world where the delta variant has taken hold and become the predominant virus are pictures of ICUs full of 30-year-olds. That's what the critical care doctors describe and that's what's coming to the U.S.," he said.

He added: "I think people have no clue what's about to hit us."

President Joe Biden is putting a dose of star power behind the administration's efforts to get young people vaccinated. Actress, singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, 18, will meet with Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci today.

While the administration has had success vaccinating older Americans, young adults have shown less urgency to get the shots.

Some, at least, are heeding the call in Missouri after weeks of begging, said Erik Frederick, chief administrative officer of Mercy Hospital Springfield. He tweeted that the number of people getting immunized at its vaccine clinic has jumped from 150 to 250 daily.

"That gives me hope," he said.

SHOTS MANDATES

Meanwhile, a coalition of health care organizations called on medical facilities Tuesday to mandate that their workers get vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying the strategy has worked to fight influenza and other infectious diseases and is necessary to contain the pandemic.

"COVID-19 vaccination should be a condition of employment for all healthcare personnel," the coalition's statement reads, warning that "a sufficient vaccination rate is unlikely to be achieved" without a vaccine mandate.

The statement and accompanying guidelines was signed by the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, the Infectious Diseases Society of America and five other medical groups.

But federal officials have balked at instituting national requirements on health care workers, and many health care organizations have said they do not plan to require their staff members to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Some nurses and other health care personnel have quit or sued organizations that imposed coronavirus vaccine mandates, claiming that the measures are unethical or illegal, although a federal judge rejected one such lawsuit last month.

The guidelines announced Tuesday, which include recommendations for engaging wary employees, navigating regulations and how to successfully enforce a mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy, were crafted by a team of nearly 30 experts during the past two months.

"We think [it] will provide support for organizations that were thinking about making the vaccine a condition of employment for their health care workers," said Hilary Babcock, an infectious-disease expert at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and past president of the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, who co-wrote the guidelines.

Outside experts agree that vaccine mandates are warranted, more than a year into the pandemic and with tens of millions of adults still refusing to get vaccinated despite the wide availability of shots.

"One thing that really upsets me is we're hitting a wall," said Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, lamenting that national vaccination rates have stalled and that the virus continues to spread. "What do you do then? And I think the only answer to that question is you compel people to vaccinate. It's certainly legal. It is not your inalienable right as a U.S. citizen to catch and transmit a potentially fatal infection."

A number of health systems, including in Maryland and Washington, D.C., have moved to require coronavirus vaccines for their employees, arguing that it is essential to protect staff members and vulnerable patients. The strategy has boosted vaccination rates: More than 2,000 unvaccinated employees at the University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia have received shots since the system announced in May that it would require all staff members to be vaccinated by September, said Patrick J. Brennan, the system's chief medical officer.

But many other organizations have balked, noting that the vaccines have yet to receive full approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The American Hospital Association, which has repeatedly called for mandatory flu shots for health workers, has yet to weigh in on coronavirus vaccine mandates. The hospital organization said it is continuing to consult with members and clinical experts on the path forward.

Ashish K. Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, who has argued that the Hippocratic oath "demands" that health workers get vaccinated, said holdout hospitals' concerns were probably overblown, citing the example of Houston Methodist. More than 97% of that hospital system's workers complied with a vaccine mandate, with about 2% requesting exemptions and the remaining 153 workers getting fired or resigning last month.

"If hospitals do it in concert ... the number of health care workers who will quit and move is pretty tiny," Jha predicted. "You're not going to have 20% of health care workers move out of a city or a state."

But Jha said he was concerned to learn that some of the unvaccinated workers who exited Houston Methodist had been hired by other institutions. "The risks that they pose have now been transferred from Houston Methodist to other institutions," he said. "The organizations that are stepping up and saying we'll hire unvaccinated frontline health care workers ... I find [that] a bit more puzzling."

Some prominent children's hospitals, such as Boston Children's Hospital and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, have yet to require their staffs to be vaccinated, despite treating many patients who are not yet eligible to receive vaccines. The FDA has yet to authorize coronavirus vaccines for children under age 12.

Jha said he was disappointed that children's hospitals had not led the way on vaccine mandates.

"Children's hospitals literally have a vast majority of their patients unvaccinated -- and yet, most children's hospitals that I'm aware of have not mandated this," Jha said. "That strikes me as particularly stunning. And I don't understand that."

Offit, who is helping craft vaccine policies at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said he expected more holdout organizations to move forward with vaccine requirements, including his own.

"We are going to mandate this vaccine, that's going to happen, [but] I suspect it's probably not going to happen until these vaccines are approved, which will be soon," Offit said. "We just found a lot of the people who were resistant for that reason, even though it's a bad reason."

Information for this article was contributed by Heather Hollingsworth, Josh Funk, Leah Willingham, Ed White, Jay Reeves, Sophia Tareen and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press; and by Dan Diamond of The Washington Post.

FILE - In this Sunday, July 4, 2021, file photo, spectators watch as fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a 4th of July Fireworks show in Las Vegas. COVID-19 cases have doubled over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates in some states and Fourth of July gatherings. The five states with the biggest two-week jump in cases per capita all had lower rates, Missouri, 45.9%; Arkansas, 43%, Nevada, 50.9%, Louisiana, 39.2% and Utah, 49.5%. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)