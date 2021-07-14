Marriage Licenses

Kelvin Gilkey, 32, and Darleita Reed, 39, both of North Little Rock.

Danean Sonnier, 33, and Courtney Hodge, 29, both of Little Rock.

Joshua Bredensteiner, 41, and Britney Copeland, 38, both of Sherwood.

Caleb Perley, 25, and Laura Brown, 29, both of Little Rock.

Daved Saenz, 29, and Yasenia Navarrete, 23, both of Little Rock.

Thomas Binning, 27, and Kelsey Worley, 30, both of Little Rock.

Ronnie Thompson, 41, and Krystal Johnson, 36, both of Little Rock.

Carl Ratliff, 24, and Brianesia Benton, 23, both of Little Rock.

Eric Bravo, 49, and Melissa Hurst, 46, both of Little Rock.

Kunal Khatri, 37, and Melissa McCray, 30, both of Little Rock.

Bria Tucker, 27, and Donald Webb, 31, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-2200 Miranda Livingston v. Marc Livingston.

21-2203 Britni Lee v. Randall Lee.

21-2204 Pheonix Bolden v. Latonia White Bolden.

21-2205 Opal Henry v. Cody Henry, Sr.

GRANTED

17-1009 Lisa Young v. Robert Young.

20-1408 Bobby Jones v. Jessica Jones.

20-2294 Milton Tillman v. LaTanya Tillman.

20-2911 E. C. Haynes v. Krista O'Sullivan.

21-1526 Matthew Russo v. Samuel Medvitz.

21-1545 Kavia Lowe V. Deon Banks.

21-1621 Tamara Gotell v. Aundre Redman.