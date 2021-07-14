Dead fish by thousands found in Springdale's Spring Creek

SPRINGDALE -- A city employee Wednesday morning found thousands of dead fish, both large and small and noticed a smell of ammonia in Spring Creek just north of downtown.

Michael Kolke, a trails superintendent for the Parks and Recreation Department, said he reported his find to the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality. An email request for information was not immediately returned.

Kolke said walkers along the trail notified him of the dead fish.

Dead fish are visible Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Spring Creek just north of downtown Springdale. A city employee Wednesday morning found thousands of dead fish, both large and small and noticed a smell of ammonia in the Creek. Check out nwaonline.com/210715Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

