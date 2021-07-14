Thousands of dead fish found in Springdale creek

SPRINGDALE -- A city employee Wednesday morning found thousands of dead fish, both large and small and noticed a smell of ammonia in Spring Creek just north of downtown Springdale.

Michael Kolke, a trails superintendent for the Parks and Recreation Department, said he reported his find to the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality. An email request for information was not immediately returned.

Kolke said walkers along the trail notified him of the dead fish.

