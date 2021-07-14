Earnings of 2 big banks beat predictions

The big banks are booking big profits as customers shake off the pandemic and deal-makers seize on busy markets.

JPMorgan Chase, the country's largest bank by assets, and Goldman Sachs both beat analysts' earnings expectations Tuesday. JPMorgan reported a profit of $11.9 billion in the second quarter, up from $4.7 billion a year earlier. Its earnings per share of $3.78 and revenue of $30.5 billion exceeded analysts' expectations. And Goldman's profit was $2 billion more than predicted.

"The pandemic is kind of in the rearview, hopefully," Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan's chief executive officer, told analysts on a conference call. Consumers are "raring to go," bolstered by rising incomes, savings and house prices, while businesses are also in good shape, Dimon said.

Consumers are starting to spend more on travel and entertainment, they are also are buying homes and cars at a faster clip, the bank said. Its investment banking fees were the highest they had ever been, buoyed by a hot market for mergers and acquisitions.

The company's confidence in the rebound was reflected in the release of $3 billion from the rainy-day fund that it had set aside for an expected onslaught of loan defaults that never emerged, thanks to robust government stimulus efforts that helped keep many Americans afloat. Debt that the bank has given up trying to recoup fell 53%, "reflecting the increasingly healthy condition of our customers and clients," Dimon said in a statement.

GOLDMAN SACHS

Goldman Sachs earned nearly $5.5 billion on revenue of nearly $15.4 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of $3.4 billion. On a per-share basis, Goldman's $15.02 showing was much higher than Wall Street's prediction of $9.88.

The bank's earnings also jumped from last year, when Goldman had to pay billions in fines over a foreign bribery scandal linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad fund, known as 1MDB.

But compared with the first three months of 2021, the bank's earnings were smaller -- an indication that Wall Street firms may be reaching the end of the frenetic, and profitable, period of trading that began when the pandemic threw the financial system in turmoil.

Goldman's trading revenue for the quarter was lower than earlier this year and the same quarter last year. Its trading in fixed-income, commodities and other financial products brought in $4.9 billion in revenue for the quarter, compared with almost $7.6 billion earlier this year and $7.2 billion in the same period a year ago. Analysts had predicted that the bank would take in just over $5 billion from such trades.

At JPMorgan, revenue from its markets division dropped 30% from a record in 2020.

ECONOMIC RECOVERY

Even with rosier-than-expected reports, investors remain concerned that the economic recovery is losing steam. Shares of JPMorgan and Goldman each slid after the results were announced Tuesday morning. A broader index of bank stocks has fallen almost 5% in the last month.

Consumer activity has grown, but the banks' results showed only modest growth in borrowing, which allows them to earn more from interest payments.

"Investors need more evidence of a potential improvement in loan demand to boost confidence," said Alison Williams, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Analysts also quizzed executives about their outlook for rising prices and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, which influences how much banks can charge in interest. A key measure of inflation jumped sharply in June, an increase that is sure to keep concerns over rising prices front and center at the White House and the Fed.

For now, the prospects for economic recovery outweigh concerns about inflation, said Jeremy Barnum, JPMorgan's chief financial officer.

"We're bullish on the economy," Barnum said. "We believe that comes with higher inflation and, therefore, higher rates," which eventually will allow banks to earn more from lending.

Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo will report earnings today. Leaders of the biggest U.S. banks have become increasingly optimistic this year as a speedy vaccine rollout helped Americans emerge from the torpor of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Obviously, if there was some sort of disruption or an economic slowdown sometime in the future, that would wear on confidence," Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon told analysts on a conference call. "But at the moment, it feels quite constructive."