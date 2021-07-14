Emmy nominees reflect year of streaming

LOS ANGELES -- "The Crown" tied with "The Mandalorian" for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up "WandaVision."

The bounty reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with most of the top-nominated scripted shows on services that emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories -- drama, comedy and limited series -- broadcast networks scored only two nominations, for the NBC drama "This Is Us" and the ABC comedy "black-ish."

During an oppressive pandemic in which housebound Americans relied more than ever on television for distraction, TV academy voters recognized a varied mix of storytelling and a diverse group of actors and creators.

One example: Mj Rodriguez of "Pose" is the first transgender performer to be nominated in a lead acting category. The show also earned a best drama series nod.

Of the 96 acting nods for drama, comedy and miniseries, nearly 44% -- 42 nominations -- went to people of color. That included 34 nods for Black actors, one fewer than last year.

Netflix's "The Crown" received its fourth nomination for best series, and is likely the veteran streaming service's best chance to win its first-ever top series trophy. The British royal drama moved closer to contemporary events with its version of the courtship and rocky marriage of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, played by Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin.

O'Connor and Corrin received lead drama acting nods, as did the series' Olivia Colman for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, with a supporting bid to Gillian Anderson for her role as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Oprah Winfrey's headline-making interview with Harry -- Charles and the late Diana's son -- and his wife Meghan earned a nomination for best hosted nonfiction series or special.

The showings by "The Mandalorian," an extension of the "Star Wars" franchise, and the inventive "WandaVision" featuring the Marvel characters Wanda and Vision, put the series in the ranks of past sci-fi and fantasy Emmy favorites "Game of Thrones" and "Lost."

"The Boys," Amazon's comedy-tinged take on superheroes, earned a best drama nod.

The nominations haul by Disney+, which launched in late 2019, was impressive, but the triumph of streaming was predictable, said Eric Deggans, TV critic for National Public Radio.

HBO and newcomer streaming service HBO Max edged into the lead with 130 total nominations, with Netflix close on its heels with 129.

The front-runner on the comedy side is the good-hearted "Ted Lasso," about a middling American football coach imported to England to handle a soccer team. The Apple TV+ series received 20 nominations, including for top comedy, star Jason Sudeikis and six cast members.

"Hacks," starring Jean Smart as a stand-up comedian who resists getting aged out of Las Vegas and life, was next with 15 nods, including a lead actor award for Smart and a supporting bid for Hannah Einbinder.

Smart, who some have said is enjoying a career "Jeanaissance," earned a second nomination for her supporting role in "Mare of Easttown." The limited series received 16 nods, including star Kate Winslet.

Other top nominees include previous best drama series winner "The Handmaid's Tale," with 21 nods, tied with "Saturday Night Live"; "The Queen's Gambit," 18; the period-drama romp "Bridgerton" and "Hamilton," with 12 each.

The Sept. 19 ceremony, which last year was held virtually because of the covid-19 pandemic, will air live on CBS from a theater and include a limited in-person audience of nominees and guests. Cedric the Entertainer is the host.

Information for this article was contributed by Ryan Pearson, Alicia Rancilio and Jocelyn Noveck of The Associated Press.