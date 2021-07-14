Federal funding bids get JPs' OK

All appropriation ordinances were approved by the Jefferson Quorum Court on Monday including the requests from several entities that were requesting funds from the American Recovery Plan.

The justices of the peace breezed through each ordinance, one by one, with hardly any discussions or questions.

Jefferson County was awarded about $12.7 million in American Recovery Plan funds and received half of those funds last month, which have to be used by December 31, 2024.

An appropriation ordinance to transfer funds from the American Recovery Plan in the amount of $374,387 to the Jefferson County sheriff's office to provide enhancements to the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Adult Detention Center and the Jack Jones Juvenile Justice Center was approved.

"We will get to work on the installation of the security updates, minimize the threat of escape, and also from a health standpoint, our jailers and staff will be protected," said Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr.

Woods identified some essential capital improvement expenditures, infrastructural investments and equipment needs that the funds would be used for.

"We got several projects in mind that's going to enhance security but also help lessen the impact we've had with covid," said Woods, who added that the plan would include the installation of Lexan glass.

Woods said the glass that separates detainees who are in medical isolation from the general population and that separates areas used to quarantine inmates in the jail infirmary is either damaged or shattered, and the Lexan glass would provide a protective barrier for staff members and detainees in those areas.

Woods also will have 18-gauge stainless steel panels installed in detainee lavatory areas to prevent detainees from escaping or concealing illicit contraband.

Southeast Arkansas College President Steven Bloomberg's $3 million request to receive funds from the American Recovery Plan to assist with upgrades to the campus was approved by the Quorum Court.

"We want to thank Judge [Gerald] Robinson and the justices from the Quorum Court for recognizing the value in the partnership with SEARK College," Bloomberg said after the meeting.

Last week Bloomberg provided a presentation to the justices of the peace of a 30,000-square-foot, two-story student center and a 300-unit, four-story student housing area for which the funds will be used.

"For us, our next step is to finalize this project with our partners from the P3Group and hopefully in the next 30 days we'll announce the construction of this really great project, not only for our college but our community and our county," Bloomberg said.

An appropriation ordinance to provide American Recovery Plan funds to the city of Humphrey to repair its water treatment plant was also approved.

Humphrey Mayor Cleveland Hatch requested assistance from Jefferson County to fix the water treatment plant, which made national news when it was discovered that the water's yellow and brown hue stains sinks, tubs and washing machines.

A filter rehabilitation process will correct the problem, according to Landmark Engineering, which has been analyzing and determining a solution after discovering that the material inside the filter had been lost.

In other county business, an ordinance to delete the county clerk's slot and increase the salary for the existing county clerk slot was approved.

County Clerk Shawndra Taggart said her voter/customer service registration clerk employee was also serving as her accounts payable clerk, and she was requesting her pay reflect her added responsibilities.

"In an effort to be transparent, I wanted to ensure the court is aware of the need to be fair and compensate her for the duties she now performs in a full-time capacity," the clerk said in her request letter.

According to Taggart, the county will still maintain a savings of $21,739.

An appropriation ordinance to add a probation officer to Jefferson County State Court, Division I and II, was also approved by the court.

Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth made the request last month.

The officer will supervise probationers and see them at least once a month, monitor for payment of fines, community service work completion, drug use, and assist defendants with any needs and communication with the court.

A resolution endorsing Tyson Poultry to participate in the Tax Back Program was also approved.