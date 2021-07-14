Fulbright-statue opinions heard, UA provost says

FAYETTEVILLE -- It is "wrong to say" that only some are being heard when it comes to opinions about a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus statue of former U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright, the university's provost said Tuesday.

"The voices about different opinions on how we should move are, you know, extraordinarily varied," said Charles Robinson, speaking at a student-sponsored event Tuesday on the UA campus. "And so it would be wrong to say that the president of the [UA] System is listening to just one constituency. All the constituencies are being heard."

Robinson, UA's provost and executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, responded to a student question about whether those making decisions about the statue "have to listen to stakeholders and higher powers and upper-class citizens of the state" who may be political partisans.

A UA System spokesman said in an email Tuesday that Donald Bobbitt, the system's president, is "still in the process of having conversations and collecting feedback" after receiving former Chancellor Joe Steinmetz's recommendations on the statue and other campus issues. Bobbitt, whose office is in Little Rock, did not attend the event Tuesday.

"He said he's likely to reach a decision later this summer and have some plans in place as the new school year begins," spokesman Nate Hinkel said.

Bobbitt has said he will consider making recommendations to the 10-member University of Arkansas System board of trustees. A new state law on public monuments passed this year means that another body, the Arkansas History Commission, also would have to approve a waiver before the Fulbright statue could be moved.

Fulbright is perhaps best known for introducing legislation in 1945 that created the international education exchange program named after him, but his place on the UA campus is being reconsidered given his legislative record supporting segregation and opposing civil rights in the 1950s and 1960s. He was also a UA graduate and, before becoming an elected official, served as president of the university.

Black student leaders last year called for the removal of the Fulbright statue, and a campus committee that convened under Steinmetz recommended that it be moved off campus.

Steinmetz, who resigned last month, in May made a different recommendation to Bobbitt, calling for the statue to remain on campus but be moved from its spot outside Old Main, where it has stood for nearly 20 years.

The compromise proposal from Steinmetz received criticism from state lawmakers in a June legislative committee meeting. Several denounced "cancel culture," and Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, said no waiver would be granted should there be a request to move the Fulbright statue.

The state History Commission has seven board members who are appointed by the governor.

The UA Associated Student Government and leaders with the Black Student Caucus and the university's NAACP chapter organized Tuesday's "town hall" event. Nyasha Bgoni and Tyrah Jackson were student moderators, with students able to submit questions on social media before the event's start. About 60 people attended the event at Old Main.

Bill Kincaid, the university's acting chancellor, also answered student questions. Kincaid, a longtime campus attorney, referred to the History Commission in talking about the process for possibly moving the Fulbright statue.

"If this process moves forward, there would need to be a proposal for where the statue would go. And then it would be presented to this commission, and the commission would need to make a determination on that," Kincaid said.

Robinson, answering a student question about the influence of the Legislature, said the state has played "no role in this process at this point."

Steinmetz back in May called it "in the best interest of the university" to keep the Fulbright College name while also asking trustees to allow removal of former Gov. Charles Brough's name from a campus dining hall because of his role in the Elaine Massacre.

Some details remain unclear about the 1919 massacre, but historians agree that an unknown number of Black residents were killed by white mobs.

Thus far, Bobbitt has not taken any action about the Brough name or the college name.

The UA campus committee in April recommended, along with moving the Fulbright statue, that the Fulbright name be stripped from the university's arts and sciences college. The campus committee had also recommended removal of the Brough name from the dining hall.

The UA committee met virtually beginning last August over a period of nine months and heard from historians, biographers and others, according to university records. Faculty members, staff members, students and alumni were on the committee, which voted 15-1, with three absent, to recommend removing the bronze statue of Fulbright from campus.

The group's recommendation stated that the statue could be moved off campus to the collection of the University of Arkansas Museum or elsewhere off campus and "properly contextualized" to describe Fulbright's legacy and connection to UA.

"There was a time when Black students were not welcome on our campus," stated the committee's recommendation to remove the statue. "J. William Fulbright, while Senator, voted against the interests of Black students, and supported values antithetical to the university. For many, the statue is a memorial to those segregationist values and a daily reminder to our Black students of that time."

Steinmetz, in recommending that the Fulbright statue be moved from its location outside Old Main, said in his letter that "it is our desire to place the statue in a location where we can provide an accurate context for the life of Fulbright; that is, the great accomplishments as well as his failures related to civil rights."

Robinson, asked why the campus committee's recommendation to remove the Fulbright statue off campus was "denied," said he wanted to challenge that assertion.

"We looked at the recommendation very seriously, and there were very important aspects of that, that then-chancellor Steinmetz took into consideration and included in his recommendation," Robinson said, referring to adding context about Fulbright near the statue.

Robinson, a history professor and former director of UA's African & African American Studies Program, said Fulbright was an "extraordinarily complex figure."

"You can look at the historical record and see things that, you know, today, we would disagree with -- clearly, unambiguously, his votes on certain issues. But then there are other things that he did for which he is being recognized and honored on this campus that we embrace completely and unambiguously. And that, unfortunately or fortunately, is the nature of American history."