Gun-maker president promoted

Umarex USA of Fort Smith, a maker of air-powered pistols and rifles, has named Richard Turner the company's president and chief executive officer, the company said Tuesday.

Turner is currently the company president and has held that post since 2017. His promotion is part of the company's transition plan and was approved by the board of directors, the company said in a release.

"My time with the company has been very rewarding primarily because of our talented and committed Umarex team, along with both our exceptional customers and external business partners who like us are ultimately focused on providing for the needs of our consumer," Turner said in a statement. "I am tremendously excited about our combined continued efforts that will lead Umarex USA into our next phase of growth."

Former Umarex USA CEO Adam Blalock, will serve as chairman of the board of Umarex USA and will remain CEO of Walther Arms and Walther Manufacturing Inc. All three privately held U.S. companies share a complex in Fort Smith and are part of the Umarex Group, with headquarters in Germany.

Umarex also makes optics and lights. It employs about 110 people at its Arkansas campus.