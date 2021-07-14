Health system ordered to pay 4 ex-workers in bias suit

White River Health System Inc., which provides health care services to a large part of north-central Arkansas, was ordered Tuesday to pay $52,500 to four former employees as part of an age discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The lawsuit, filed in February 2020, alleged that White River Health System fired the four employees because its insurance policy excluded drivers older than 72. According to a consent decree agreed upon by the EEOC and White River Health System, part of the settlement included payment of $52,500 to three named employees, James Kipfer, Julie Milburn, Donna Boyd and an unnamed member of the class-action lawsuit.

The lawsuit, alleged that White River Medical Corp. -- doing business as White River Health System -- terminated Kipfer, then 81; Boyd, then 77; Milburn, then 80; and a class of other employees because they were older than 72. The employees covered by the lawsuit worked at one of eight Senior Life Centers operated by White River in Ash Flat, Brockview, Cherokee Village, Hardy, Mammoth Springs, Salem and Viola.

According to the lawsuit, Milburn was hired in 2013 as the director at the Salem Senior Life Center and was discharged in November 2018 after White River said it was unable to obtain insurance coverage for employees older than 72 who had driving responsibilities. Milburn applied for other positions in the company but received no offers, the lawsuit said.

Boyd was hired in 2013 as director at the Hardy Senior Life Center and was also discharged in November 2018 for the same reason given for Milburn's dismissal. All open positions available to Boyd, the lawsuit said, would have been a 100-mile round trip commute, so Boyd did not apply for any other positions within the health system.

Kipfer was hired in 2004 as a van driver at the Hardy Senior Life Center to deliver meals to senior citizens in the area. The lawsuit said Kipfer was terminated in October 2018 for the same reasons as Milburn and Boyd. In addition, the lawsuit said White River Health System made no attempt to find insurance coverage for its employees older than 72.

In an answer to the lawsuit filed in April 2020 by White River Health System, the company denied committing any unlawful employment practices.

White River alleged that Milburn was not discharged because of her age and that it made an effort to find her other employment within the system beyond simply telling her to apply on the website, but that Milburn did not "make a good-faith effort during the interviews."

White River claimed that Boyd walked off the job and quit without giving notice on Nov. 20, 2018. White River also claimed that Kipfer was not discharged but was told his driving duties would immediately cease because the insurance carrier would not underwrite the policy to include him. It said Kipfer rode with another employee one day to show her the route but did not show up the next day and when contacted, said he did not want to work for the company anymore.

On July 2, both parties submitted a proposed consent decree to Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., saying the two parties had reached a settlement agreement. According to the decree, the EEOC and White River Health System continued to disagree on the merits of the case, but both agreed a settlement would be in the best interest of all concerned.

According to a news release from the EEOC, under the two-year consent decree entered by Marshall, White River will pay the four employees $52,500 in back pay. In addition, under the terms of the consent decree:

• White River is enjoined from terminating, or failing to hire any employees with driving responsibilities because of the individual's age.

• White River will not discriminate based on age in the purchase of insurance for employees who have driving responsibilities.

• Before renewing or purchasing any commercial automobile insurance policies, White River will contact a minimum of three insurance companies to ascertain whether it can obtain policies which do not exclude from coverage any drivers age 40 or older based on their age.

• White River will review its existing equal employment opportunity policies to ensure the policies show a strong and clear commitment to preventing unlawful age discrimination and retaliation.

• White River will conduct training for its senior center employees on the requirements of Age Discrimination in Employment Act.

• White River will provide to EEOC any complaints of age discrimination and White River's responses to the complaints.

Marshall gave his approval to the consent decree Monday.

Faye Williams, regional attorney for the EEOC Memphis office, said Tuesday that although the case pertains only to White River Health System, she is hopeful the implications of Marshall's ruling will have wider implications.

"Our lawsuit did only concern White River in Arkansas but I would hope that employers will read about this ruling and think carefully about terminating employees simply because of their age," Williams said.

Messages left with White River Health System on Tuesday afternoon were not returned.