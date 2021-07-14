Happy birthday (July 14): You'll celebrate three events of uncanny good luck, though, for the most part, you'll credit your wins to dedicated and consistent daily efforts. You keep your mind on who you're doing a thing for and your clear picture of those whose lives will be improved by your mission.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Doing your homework sounds like a chore, whereas investigating, researching and questing for answers sounds like an adventure. What you call an activity will contribute greatly to your mood about it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Speaking what's on your mind is a risk that might not accomplish what you want it to, but if you end up expressing what another person feels but cannot explain, you've done something valuable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Messiness doesn't mean a lack of method. Sometimes, very effective processes are a mess to behold, yet still governed by rules that they adhere to faithfully inside the jumble of elegant chaos.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): A problem that's very real to a 5-year-old may seem ridiculous to a teenager and irrelevant to an adult. Life gets simple when you skip the mundane struggles, opting only for the timeless ones.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): People sum one another up with quick character judgments and categorize accordingly because no one has time to go into the infinite complexities of every person they meet. Knowing this, you'll proudly project certain qualities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Though all matter is merely energy condensed to a slow vibration, the rate in which you are getting what you want seems to be particularly lethargic, and you will be forgiven, if not rewarded, for your efforts to invigorate it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Performing teaches you something about yourself, but it's better done in real-life interactions given to people in the same room. The self-conscious trap of watching yourself in a performance will distort and ruin the lesson.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The nexus of space and time where you are now is the only actionable platform in your universe. You can seize, conquer, cuddle or snuggle it; just don't give it over to the undeserving. It's yours to use.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll challenge yourself and push the boundaries of what you think is doable, acceptable and typical of you. Being willing to do this and then courageous enough to follow through expands you as a person.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When what's being said has no relevance or interest to you, act quickly, changing the channel, setting something down or walking away to find what matters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): While life mostly consists of trades (oxygen for carbon dioxide, work for money, loyalty for security), today you'll revel in an unusual scenario — the joy of a thing that gives and doesn't take.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There's a vitality that comes with people paying attention to your ideas. But when everyone is trying to be seen at the same time, the energy implodes on itself. The answer is to work in obscurity, a joy and a freedom.

VULNERABILITY AND THE VIRGO MOON

No matter how tight the mechanics may be, the machine can only work when there is a certain amount of space between the parts. Otherwise, they wouldn’t move at all. However miniscule, the small gaps that make the machine imperfect and vulnerable are exactly what allow it to work. The Virgo moon suggests that flaws are essential to perfection.

COSMIC QUESTION

Continuing on the theme of dealing with financial worry and panic that started with a Leo’s comment: “I wish I weren’t so high-strung… I cry every few hours and then feel guilty because so many people have it so much worse than me. Do you have any advice for Leo who can’t calm down?”

See Monday and Tuesday for the first steps to processing and releasing anxiety.

4. When losses occur, the emotional body goes through a process not unlike the process that your physical body goes through after being wounded. Healing takes time and has many stages. Things do not get magically better in one day. Adjust your expectations to allow for ups and downs, blips and bumps in the road.

5. Even though Leos like you are often extroverted and gregarious, they often react to hard times by cocooning into themselves. Even visiting with friends, driving or generally getting out in the world can suddenly seem scary. Withdrawing into your own little world may be a natural response, but it’s a dangerous one. What is needed in hard times is a bigger perspective, not a smaller one. Try to face your fear and force yourself to engage in the activities that would normally bring you joy.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Jane Lynch stars in the crime comedy “The Bystanders,” among other intriguing projects to be released in the months to come. Even though Lynch specializes in loveably detestable characters (see Sue Sylvester of “Glee,” Sophie Lennon of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) Lynch herself, the caring, sensitive, soulful Cancer who dedicated her life to the arts, is a contrast to her characterizations.