• Tryon Calkins, a sheriff's deputy in Ingham County, Mich., and two others spent about two hours rounding up eight wayward cows and calves and then hoofing it for 3 miles beside them along a two-lane road to help guide the bovines safely back to a farm near Mason.

• Chen Guangcheng, 49, a blind Chinese dissident who was placed under house arrest before escaping to the United States in 2012, is now a naturalized U.S. citizen, saying through an interpreter that he was "very grateful that America, this free country, has welcomed us."

• George Stamatis, a spokesman for University Hospitals in Cleveland, said the hospital has apologized and is reviewing its transplant protocols while two employees are facing disciplinary action after a patient received a kidney meant for someone else.

• Wegal Rosen, 74, of Ontario, Canada, angry that he'd have to pay for his carry-on bag, caused a four-hour shutdown at an airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., by telling the gate agent that the bag contained a bomb as he left it behind to walk to another terminal to buy a debit card so he could pay the added charge.

• James Addie of Santa Fe, Mo., convicted of fatally shooting a 35-year-old woman he planned to marry, despite already having a wife and child, was sentenced to life in prison without parole, prosecutors said.

• Travis Griffith, a former middle-school teacher and assistant coach in Unicoi County, Tenn., was indicted on a theft charge after being accused of racking up more than $10,000 in charges using a school credit card at least 169 times to gas up his personal car, investigators said.

• Victoria Smalls, a National Park Service ranger who grew up in the Gullah Geechee community on St. Helena Island, S.C., has been named the new executive director of the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor Commission.

• Edward Judie Jr., 66, a former school administrator in Macon, Ga., accused of fatally poisoning his ailing wife with a cocaine overdose, was denied bail after prosecutors said they had recorded telephone conversations of Judie trying to get his passport and cash.

• Andrew Trull, an American Airlines spokesman, said a passenger on a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Charlotte, N.C., was restrained in a seat using duct tape and flex cuffs after the person bit a flight attendant and tried to open the forward cabin door midflight.