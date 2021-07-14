Judge sentences escape's abetter

A Yell County woman who helped two men under federal indictment escape from the Jefferson County jail in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to time already served in jail and two years of supervised release. She also was ordered to work with the federal probation office to seek inpatient drug treatment for her role in the escape.

Kennan Gililland, 28, of Ola pleaded guilty last July to two counts of aiding and abetting escape, admitting that on the night of July 29, 2019, she picked up her boyfriend, Wesley Gullett, and another man -- Christopher Sanderson, who was jailed on unrelated charges -- outside the jail and drove them about 130 miles, dropping them off north of Dover in Pope County. She admitted that she also provided Gullett with some food and other supplies.

Gullett, 31, of Russellville was sentenced earlier this year to 35 years in prison for his part as the head of the violent white supremacist gang New Aryan Empire, responsible for drug trafficking and racketeering in and around Pope County up until federal authorities secured indictments on 55 people in a wide-ranging investigation into drug trafficking, kidnapping and attempted murder in late 2017.

Gililland was not indicted as part of that investigation and is not believed to be associated with the New Aryan Empire beyond her association with Gullett, who has since renounced his ties to the gang. In June, U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. added 18 months to Gullett's 35-year sentence for the escape.

Last December, Sanderson was sentenced to 33 months for the escape, to run consecutively to a 188-month sentence he received in an unrelated drugs and firearms case that he was being held on at the time of the escape.

Gililland was scheduled to be sentenced for the crime on June 22 before Moody but the judge ordered her taken into custody after she tested positive for methamphetamine use before the sentencing hearing.

Under federal sentencing statutes, Gililland could have faced a maximum of five years in prison on each count and up to three years' supervised release as well as a fine of up to $250,000. Based on her criminal history and the base offense level under federal sentencing guidelines, the recommended sentencing range was 18 to 24 months in prison, one to three years of supervised release and a fine ranging from $5,500 to $55,000.

Her attorney, J. Blake Hendrix of Little Rock, asked Moody to vary Gililland's sentence downward by one month, sentence her to the low end of the guidelines and give her credit for the 17 months she has spent in federal custody while awaiting adjudication of her case. He also asked Moody to sentence her to the maximum three years' supervised release in order to allow her to avail herself of the substance abuse and vocational programs offered by the federal government through the federal probation office.

"I think she needs to try to get into inpatient drug treatment and try that," Hendrix said, "get herself clean, established and get a positive vocational education."

In a shaky, tearful voice, Gililland addressed Moody, asking for another chance.

"There's not much I can say," she told the judge. "I know I messed up, and my biggest fear is losing my dad. He's not doing real good, and I don't want our last memory to be me going to jail."

She also asked for a chance to be a better example to her 13-year-old daughter.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bart Dickinson did not contest Hendrix's request.

"When she tested positive I think that confirmed that she does need drug treatment," Dickinson said. "The court has been doing this a long time and knows what's best, but I don't think another month or six months [in jail] is going to make a difference. I think what she needs is drug treatment."

Moody ordered Gililland to work with the federal probation office to get into a residential drug treatment program at the earliest opportunity, noting that there could be a delay before space opens up, and warned her of the consequences of any failure to stay away from drugs in the interim.

"I can tell you that any positive drug screen is going to be a violation, and you'll be remanded," Moody cautioned her. "You are going to have to stay clean until we can get you into a drug treatment program."