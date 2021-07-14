Lithuanian amendments aim to lock migrants out

VILNIUS, Lithuania -- Lithuania's parliament passed new legislation Tuesday aimed at curbing an influx of migrants crossing its borders that it accused neighboring Belarus of orchestrating.

In an 84-1 vote with 58 abstentions, the 141-seat Seimas passed the amendments that include a fast-track procedure enabling the speedier deportation of migrants and slashing the processing time of asylum applications from as many as several months to 10 days.

The amendments, which also prevent the free movement of migrants and restrict their rights, were strongly criticized by human-rights groups.

Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said these migrants aren't fleeing either "war, plague or famine but are students" in Belarus with long-term visas "in completely safe conditions."

In a joint statement, nongovernmental organizations expressed concern that the amendments would violate human rights, permit detentions for an undetermined period of time without a court ruling and restrict nongovernmental groups' access to detention centers.

Relations between Lithuania and Belarus are tense after the August elections in Belarus, which were won by longtime President Alexander Lukashenko but have been widely condemned by the West as rigged. The vote results triggered months of protests and a harsh crackdown on the opposition by Lukashenko's authoritarian regime.

Lithuania, which has granted refuge to Belarus opposition figures, has accused Belarusian authorities of organizing border crossings of people mainly from Iraq, other Middle Eastern nations and Africa. The European Union's border agency has pledged to step up its support to Lithuania to help stem the tide of migrants.

Tensions between the EU and Belarus have escalated further after Belarus diverted a passenger jet on May 23 to arrest an opposition journalist.

Lithuania has already set up tent camps to accommodate the migrants and has begun erecting a fence along its border with Belarus to deter them from entering.

More than 1,700 people have been detained at Lithuania's border with Belarus this year so far, more than a twenty-fold increase compared with all of 2020.