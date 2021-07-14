Sections
Lithuanian amendments aim to lock migrants out

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:46 a.m.
Neosanhare Esone Queen, a migrant from Nigeria, looks though a fence at the refugee camp in the village of Verebiejai, Lithuania, Sunday, July 11, 2021. The European Union's border agency is pledging to "significantly" step up its support to Lithuania "due to the growing migratory pressure at Lithuania's border with Belarus" that the Baltic nation is trying to contain. Lithuania's interior minister said late Friday that the decision, proposed by the State Border Guard Service, was necessary not because of increased threats to the country of 2.8 million but to put a more robust system in place to handle migrants. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

VILNIUS, Lithuania -- Lithuania's parliament passed new legislation Tuesday aimed at curbing an influx of migrants crossing its borders that it accused neighboring Belarus of orchestrating.

In an 84-1 vote with 58 abstentions, the 141-seat Seimas passed the amendments that include a fast-track procedure enabling the speedier deportation of migrants and slashing the processing time of asylum applications from as many as several months to 10 days.

The amendments, which also prevent the free movement of migrants and restrict their rights, were strongly criticized by human-rights groups.

Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said these migrants aren't fleeing either "war, plague or famine but are students" in Belarus with long-term visas "in completely safe conditions."

In a joint statement, nongovernmental organizations expressed concern that the amendments would violate human rights, permit detentions for an undetermined period of time without a court ruling and restrict nongovernmental groups' access to detention centers.

Relations between Lithuania and Belarus are tense after the August elections in Belarus, which were won by longtime President Alexander Lukashenko but have been widely condemned by the West as rigged. The vote results triggered months of protests and a harsh crackdown on the opposition by Lukashenko's authoritarian regime.

Lithuania, which has granted refuge to Belarus opposition figures, has accused Belarusian authorities of organizing border crossings of people mainly from Iraq, other Middle Eastern nations and Africa. The European Union's border agency has pledged to step up its support to Lithuania to help stem the tide of migrants.

Tensions between the EU and Belarus have escalated further after Belarus diverted a passenger jet on May 23 to arrest an opposition journalist.

Lithuania has already set up tent camps to accommodate the migrants and has begun erecting a fence along its border with Belarus to deter them from entering.

More than 1,700 people have been detained at Lithuania's border with Belarus this year so far, more than a twenty-fold increase compared with all of 2020.

Lithuanians sell things to migrants standing behind the fence at the refugee camp in the village of Verebiejai, Lithuania, Sunday, July 11, 2021. European Union member Lithuania has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of migrants from neighboring Belarus in the last few days. Lithuania's interior minister said late Friday that the decision, proposed by the State Border Guard Service, was necessary not because of increased threats to the country of 2.8 million but to put a more robust system in place to handle migrants. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
