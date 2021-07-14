Man, 18, detained on assault charge

North Little Rock police arrested a man early Monday after he was accused of pulling a firearm on a woman late Sunday, according to an arrest report.

Officers were sent to 1512 Flora St. at 11:35 p.m. Sunday where a woman told police that while she was sitting in her car a man pulled a gun on her, the report said.

From the description she gave, officers detained Markel Clay, 18, of North Little Rock at 18th and Franklin streets just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to the report.

Clay was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond, and charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor carrying a weapon.

Police arrest man over burnt clothes

A North Little Rock man is in jail after he was seen burning thousands of dollars worth of clothes in the parking lot of a motel, according to an arrest report.

Investigators who obtained video determined that Jamaal McJunkins, 41, of North Little Rock burned $2,500 worth of clothes at the Hilltop Inn on Tuesday, the report said.

Officers arrested McJunkins at 1:20 p.m. and took him to the Pulaski County jail.

He was being held without bail and is charged with felony arson.