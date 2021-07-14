Man admits to child porn

A Saline County man accused of one count of possession of child pornography, an offense that could land him in prison for up to 10 years, pleaded guilty to the charge Monday afternoon in federal court and was ordered jailed until his sentencing hearing by U.S. District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky.

Paul Christenberry, 58, of Benton was indicted on the charge by a federal grand jury Sept. 9 of last year.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant told Rudofsky that between Feb. 5, 2018, and March 20, 2019, Christenberry posted messages to a website dedicated to the sexual exploitation of children "indicating that he was sexually attracted to pre-pubescent females between the ages of 7 and 12."

Bryant said the posts, made under the username "Curious Ck," described a sexual desire for young girls, expressed a wish to "find other pedos close to me," and in one post, said that desire had begun "one night when my granddaughter was sleeping with my wife and me."

In that post, Bryant said, Christenberry graphically described molesting the girl while she slept.

"It was then I knew that someday I wanted to have an underage girl," Bryant read from the online post. "I would love to have a girl anywhere from 7 to 12."

Bryant said an FBI investigation determined that the username "Curious Ck" had been used by Christenberry. When agents served a search warrant at his home in Benton, he told them he was familiar with the "Tor" network -- an Internet browser that uses encryption to help users stay anonymous -- and that he utilized the network to view child pornography.

"He utilized a laptop and indicated it was on the end table in the living room," Bryant said. "He stated that he was curious and wanted to know how pedophiles groomed young children."

While talking to FBI agents, Bryant said, Christenberry denied molesting his granddaughter but later admitted to touching her inappropriately with his left hand.

"Mr. Christenberry admitted to posting in the chat rooms but said he was lying to gain favor with the group," Bryant continued. "He stated ... he was being stupid and making st up."

Bryant said more than 81 images of child pornography -- including graphic images of young children engaged in what appeared to be sex acts with adults -- were found on the laptop.

When asked if Bryant's description was accurate, Christenberry hesitated.

"I, uh," he began, then stopped for several seconds. "I admit to the charges that are brought up against me today."

"That's not going to do," Rudofsky said. "We can start with the question is what she is saying entirely accurate? If it's not, then all you have to do is tell me no and we can go from there."

"No," Christenberry said. "It is not entirely accurate."

Turning to Bryant, Rudofsky asked if the legal hurdle would be satisfied by Christenberry simply admitting that he possessed the 81 images in question without any admission to other conduct.

"Is that what the actual crime being charged here is about?" he asked.

"Yes, Your Honor," Bryant responded.

With that, Rudofsky agreed to accept Christenberry's guilty plea after the man admitted to possessing the images found on his laptop, that the images depicted graphic sexual images of children and that he had obtained the images from the internet.

Christenberry's attorney, KenDrell Collins with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, asked that his client be allowed to remain free on bail until sentencing, pointing out that Christenberry had no previous criminal history and had spent 10 months free on pretrial release with no issues. In response to Rudofsky's query of what exceptional circumstance might justify him allowing Christenberry to remain free, Collins said that his wife of 38 years was battling cancer and that he was her primary caregiver.

"She is dependent on him for a lot of things," Collins said.

"None of that is going to change in three or four months, is it?" Rudofsky asked. "She's still going to be sick when he goes away."

Rudofsky pointed out that Christenberry knew he was facing a likely prison sentence and had had 10 months to make arrangements for his wife's care. He expressed shock when Bryant told him the government did not oppose release, saying the conditions imposed by a magistrate judge for his release would be reasonably sufficient to ensure the safety of the community and that he would not pose a flight risk.

"I'm kind of gobsmacked by the government's position but that's not my call, that's your call," the judge said. He then asked if the government believed that Christenberry's wife's illness posed an exceptional circumstance that would justify his remaining free pending sentencing.

"Under the law, no," Bryant said.

"Neither do I," Rudofsky said, ordering the defendant taken into custody, eliciting an audible gasp from Christenberry, who sat motionless at the defendant's table with a shocked expression on his face.