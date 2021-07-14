Members lag on LR initiative

Little Rock has yet to appoint the members of a community-development working group, about six months after officials approved a framework to address substandard living conditions in certain neighborhoods.

Members of the Board of Directors on Tuesday were scheduled to hear an update on the targeted community-development efforts during a meeting, according to the board's agenda. But the policy session was mostly spent discussing the city's approach to multifamily housing.

The extent of the development discussion occurred toward the end of the meeting, when Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said he needed to meet with two board members based on things officials had read in the measure.

"We do have [a] majority of the names, but I want to announce all the names together and I need to visit with two of the board members," Scott said.

Board members approved a resolution in January urging city officials to undertake quality-of-life improvements in four of the city's seven wards.

The resolution called for the creation of a seven-member Targeted Community Development Initiative working group, with people appointed by the mayor in consultation with the board members who represent the targeted wards.

It instructed the mayor and city manager to provide a biannual update to the city board on progress.

Perhaps most significantly, the measure called for a $5 million annual investment over five years, with the option to renew for another five-year period at the end of the first five years.

"This process is to be repeated until the neighborhoods in the designated areas outlined in this resolution have stabilized and the appearance and living conditions have shown substantial improvement," the resolution stated.

The resolution's language noted that the target funding amount was based on the availability of money, and suggested the city could capitalize on state and federal aid as well as private sources after making its own investment.

The targeted wards -- 1, 2, 6 and 7 -- roughly correspond to the city's southern half below the boundary of Interstate 630, though Ward 6 includes the area just north of part of the east-west interstate that traverses the central city.

Additionally, the targeted area includes Ward 1, which encompasses the city's easternmost section along the Arkansas River.

The introduction to the resolution specifically listed underdeveloped areas such as the South End in Ward 1; the 12th Street Corridor; portions of southwest Little Rock in Wards 2 and 7; and the John Barrow Road corridor in Ward 6.

The text of the measure cited "substandard infrastructure, poor housing and low homeownership, poverty and crime," as well as substandard rental properties, high tenant turnover, and inadequacies related to food and finance.

"[T]hese conditions have led to very different experiences for residents of our City who live in these areas compared to our City overall and in fact has created two (2) Cities within one (1) City that has led to marginalized families, youth and children and generational poverty," the resolution stated.

A procedural glitch marred the passage of the resolution on Jan. 19 when board members approved the resolution during a voice vote, thinking they were giving it a first reading.

However, an attempt to have the vote expunged at the same meeting failed when the board deadlocked 5-5 on a motion from Dean Kumpuris, an at-large representative.

Proposals receive three readings before they are up for a final vote; a resolution can receive final approval after receiving an initial reading.

City directors Erma Hendrix of Ward 1, Ken Richardson of Ward 2, Doris Wright of Ward 6 and at-large representative Antwan Phillips sponsored the resolution. All four of the resolution's sponsors are Black; the remaining six city directors are white.

In an interview earlier this year, City Manager Bruce Moore said that he did not see the $5 million piece of the resolution as a hard-and-fast requirement, and instead spoke of it as a goal based on his conversations with the resolution's sponsors.

"When we look at the current budget, obviously there's not a lot of room at this point to implement another $5 million type of project," Moore said at the time.

Nevertheless, he suggested that in the forthcoming budget cycle there might be options for the city to look at the targeted community development framework.