Morris wins vault in England

Sandi Morris, a former University of Arkansas NCAA pole vault champion and silver medalist at the 2016 Olympics, cleared 15 feet, 7 1/4 inches to win at a Diamond League meet Tuesday in Gateshead, England.

It was the final meet for Morris before the Tokyo Olympics, where she’ll compete after finishing third in the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Two other former Arkansas NCAA champions – Omar McLeod and Payton Chadwick — finished second in hurdle races.

McLeod ran 13.42 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and Chadwick ran 12.75 in the 100-meter hurdles in Gateshead.

Taliyah Brooks, also a former NCAA champion for the Razorbacks, went 21-1 1/2 to finish sixth in the long jump.