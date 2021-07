A Hughes man died Monday night in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 70 in West Memphis, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Curtis Todd Jones, 42, was riding a 2003 Suzuki east on the highway about 9:47 p.m. when the motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a cable barrier and wooden posts, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.