Sam's Club testing

option to shop, ship

Sam's Club, the warehouse division of Walmart Inc., is testing a service called Scan & Ship that lets in-club shoppers order items to be delivered to their homes.

Scan & Ship is integrated into the Scan & Go feature in the Sam's Club app. Members can order items while in the store and have them shipped to their homes, usually within three to five business days.

The service is especially useful for large items such as grills, play sets, mattresses and patio furniture.

Sam's Club is piloting Scan & Ship in three clubs -- Murrieta, Calif., and McKinney, Texas; and the technology innovation lab Sam's Club Now in Dallas.

The trial will let Sam's Club get member feedback on Scan & Ship and make any tweaks before it's rolled out to more areas.

Scan & Ship was developed in an internal program called the Innovation Jam, Sam's Club's chief technology officer, Vinod Bidarkoppa, said in a news release. The two-day, "sprint-like" event "encourages associates to collaborate and develop prospective retail technology solutions," he said.

-- Serenah McKay

Cattle trade show

set for Hot Springs

The Arkansas Cattlemen's Association's convention and trade show is set for July 30-31 in Hot Springs.

Cattle ranchers and producers from across the state are invited to the event, where they can attend educational presentations and get industry updates.

The event at the Hot Springs Convention Center is open to the public and costs $35 to attend.

The trade show, featuring vendors such as pharmaceutical companies, nutritional and genetics specialists and live cattle exhibits, is scheduled to begin on Friday of that weekend at 9 a.m.

A host of events, including a farm-themed children's olympics and a cattlemen's association business meeting, are scheduled for July 31. Doors open at 8 a.m with the trade show closing at 2 p.m.

A range of talks is planned for the weekend, including presentations on cattle marketing tactics, hay and forage quality and the industry as a whole. Lunch is provided both days.

More information or registration is available from the cattlemen's association at (501) 224-2114 or at arbeef.org.

-- Nathan Owens

Arkansas Index dips

5.83 on down day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 631.29, down 5.83.

"A higher-than-expected inflation report pushed U.S. stocks slightly lower on Tuesday, overshadowing a strong start to second quarter earnings," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.