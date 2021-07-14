North Arkansas College executive wins president's post

Rick Massengale will be the next president of North Arkansas College in Harrison, the school announced Tuesday.

Massengale, 62, is the two-year college's vice president for academics and student affairs. He starts his new role Aug. 2.

"My goal is to continue the positive momentum Northark has going," Massengale said in a statement. "I love this College and the Northark family. My focus is to continue supporting our students, faculty and staff, and the communities we serve.

The college enrolled 1,604 students in fall 2020, according to state data, down about 4% from a year earlier. The dip came as a majority of two-year institutions in Arkansas saw year-over-year enrollment decreases of 10% or more.

Massengale replaces Randy Esters, who in March announced that he would be returning to his home state of Louisiana for a similar position at Louisiana Delta Community College. Esters led North Arkansas College for about five years.

Trustees for the college met Tuesday and voted unanimously to hire Massengale, who will start on a two-year contract and earn a salary of $160,000, plus an additional $18,000 housing allowance.

Two other finalists who interviewed for the job were: Ted Lewis, provost and vice president of academic and student affairs at Bluefield State College in West Virginia, and Jeff Jochems, covid-19 lead case manager at Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield, Mo.

Massengale previously was an associate vice president for sponsored programs and professor of computer and information science at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. He earned a doctorate in applied science from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.