North Little Rock police ID victim of Friday homicide

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department have identified the man who died after a Friday afternoon assault, according to a press release.

Police said Ronnie Smith, 63, of North Little Rock died from trauma after he was found at 3:50 p.m. Friday at West 25th and Division streets, the Wednesday press release said. The intersection is about 1 1/2 miles west-southwest of the Interstate 40/Interstate 30 interchange.

Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Carmen Helton said Wednesday that the department will not release specific information about Smith's injuries.

Helton added that no information about potential suspects will be released yet.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Detective Paul Cantrell at (501) 771-7167 or the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439, according to the release.