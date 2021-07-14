100 years ago

July 14, 1921

MENA -- The Bean Flip Club is Polk county's contribution to universal disarmament. Judge J. I. Alley is sponsor and organizer of the new club which proposes to do its bit toward peace on earth and good will toward men by substituting the popular bean flip of boyhood days for pistols. The club will seek legislation which will permit the seizing and destruction of revolvers by officers in the same manner liquor is now seized and destroyed.

50 years ago

July 14 1971

PINE BLUFF ARSENAL -- "It would take 10 to 15 years to recreate what is being destroyed here," Col. John K. Stoner, commander of the Pine Bluff Arsenal, explained Tuesday to newsmen watching a bank of television sets showing figures destroying a portion of the nation's germ warfare stockpile. "When it is destroyed," Stoner continued, "the total capability of the United States to produce these agents will be destroyed." The 40 newsmen, including three network television crews, were getting as close to the Arsenal's mysterious and deadly germs as outsiders ever had. They were here at the invitation of the government to watch the process by which the biological agents and toxins at the Arsenal are being destroyed.

25 years ago

July 14, 1996

• Winthrop Paul Rockefeller says he doesn't want to finance his own campaign for lieutenant governor. "The important issue is not my financing my race because that is not indicative of commitment by voters in the state," the wealthy businessman said at his Little Rock campaign headquarters. "I mean, if I finance my race, what have I done? I have two votes that I know of, mine and I hope my wife's." The 47-year-old Rockefeller, a Republican, is running to replace Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee, who is expected to assume the governorship Monday.

10 years ago

July 14, 2011

• Property owners plan to have the heap of bricks, steel, roofing, nail-studded wood, glass and vinyl from two fallen buildings in downtown Morrilton removed next week, a full two months after the deadly collapse. City officials had talked about setting a deadline to pressure the owners to remove the debris, which nearby business owners consider a dangerous eyesore. But Mayor Stewart Nelson is still worried, fearing that the removal could cause other historic brick buildings on the block to collapse. "We've already had a loss of life, and it was tragic," Nelson said Wednesday.