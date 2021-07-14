OTHERS SAY: Troops won't do any good in Haiti

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Haiti needs many things at the moment. American soldiers are not among them.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph asked for U.S. military help after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. We understand the request, but it's one that President Biden should refuse.

If the troops would go to provide security, how long would they stay? Haiti hasn't been a secure country for decades, much less a free one.

And what would be the rules of engagement? No one knows for sure who planned and financed Moise's killing. Given the labyrinthian nature of Haitian politics, soldiers could become targets for competing factions.

Even if Biden sent troops, and even if those troops restored order, long-term stability might not follow. Recent history supports that pessimism.

The United States has sent billions in economic aid to Haiti, especially after the 2010 earthquake. Yet the country continues to deteriorate because there is no functioning civil society. Bob Graham, Florida's former U.S. senator, called repeatedly for Haiti to establish a legitimate police force. It hasn't happened.

Biden officials correctly have called for scheduled elections to take place this year, despite the assassination. They should try to determine whether Joseph could become a caretaker leader to a democratic transition and support stabilization efforts by the United Nations and/or Organization of American States.

Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere and the most dependent on remittances. Building from there would require a long-term transformation. Soldiers have no role.