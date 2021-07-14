Redcoats to attend ribbon-cuttings

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce Redcoats will attend upcoming ribbon-cutting events. These are:

• Thursday at 9 a.m. -- The Treatment Cannabis Dispensary, 3416 U.S. 65 S.

• Thursday at 5 p.m. -- Jefferson Regional Breast Center, 1609 W. 40th Ave., Jefferson Professional Center (JPC 1), 1st floor.

• Saturday at 3 p.m. -- iBeauty Lash Extensions, 2819 S. Fir St., hosted by Ashlie K. Patterson, owner. The grand opening will be from 2-4 p.m.

Agency to discuss closed restrooms

Arkansas Community Organizations will hold a press event to express the need for the Pine Bluff city restrooms to be accessible and utilized throughout park hours.

This event will be held 9-11 a.m. Thursday near the Regional Park restroom, according to a news release. The public is invited to attend.

Details: Rosetta Madison, Arkansas Community Organizations, (870) 536-6300.

Funding available for reemployment

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced funding availability of about $43 million in grants to help reemploy displaced workers most affected by the economic and employment fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a newsletter by the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Administered by the labor department's "Employment and Training Administration," the department will award funds through Comprehensive and Accessible Reemployment through Equitable Employment Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grants. Details are available on the department's website: https://www.dol.gov/newsroom/releases/eta/eta20210629.