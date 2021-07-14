Shooting in Jacksonville leaves 1 injured, deputies say

Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred in Jacksonville Wednesday afternoon that left one injured, according to the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

The shooting occurred in the 5500 block of Davenport Drive, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The victim had been transported to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary by a private vehicle prior to deputies' arrival, according to the release.

Deputies said the victim had a gunshot wound in his arm and leg and is in stable condition.

His age was not immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.