Slaying creates 3-way rivalry in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Pressure is mounting on the man who claims to be Haiti's leader in the aftermath of the president's assassination, with at least two other officials claiming to be the legitimate head of government as they race to fill the political power vacuum.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who is ruling Haiti with the backing of lean police and military forces, has pledged to work with the opposition and allies of President Jovenel Moise, who was killed last Wednesday at his private residence.

He faces two rivals: Ariel Henry, whom Moise designated as prime minister a day before he was killed, and Joseph Lambert, the head of Haiti's dismantled Senate, who was recently chosen by a group of well-known politicians to be provisional president.

Meanwhile, a coalition of main opposition parties, the Democratic and Popular Sector, presented its own proposal Tuesday for the creation of what it called the Independent Moral Authority. It would be made up of human-rights activists, religious leaders, academics and others who would take on the task of reviewing and merging all proposals.

Also on Tuesday, members of Haiti's civil society announced that they were working on a proposal for a smooth transition and declined to say whether they support a specific person to lead Haiti.

Lambert was supposed to be sworn in Sunday as a symbolic act, but the event was canceled at the last minute because he said not all his supporters could be present.

Joseph, Henry and Lambert met Sunday with a U.S. delegation that included representatives from the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security who flew to Haiti to encourage dialogue "to reach a political accord that can enable the country to hold free and fair elections," the White House's National Security Council announced.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the delegation received a request for additional assistance, but she did not provide details. Haiti's request for U.S. military help remains "under review," she said. Psaki suggested that political uncertainty on the ground was a complicating factor as the administration weighs how to help.

"What was clear from their trip is that there is a lack of clarity about the future of political leadership," Psaki said.

Haiti is also seeking security assistance from the United Nations. The U.N. has been involved in Haiti on and off since 1990, but the last U.N. military peacekeepers left the country in 2017.

Haitian authorities are continuing to investigate the assassination with help from Colombia's government.

Twenty-six former Colombian soldiers are suspected in the killing, and 23 have been arrested, along with three Haitians. Leon Charles, head of Haiti's national police, said five suspects are still at large and at least three have been killed.

Haitian police also have arrested a man considered a key suspect: Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 62, a Haitian physician, church pastor and Florida businessman who once expressed a desire to lead his country in a YouTube video and has denounced the country's leaders as corrupt.

Charles said Sanon was working with those who plotted the assassination and that Moise's killers were protecting him. He said officers who raided Sanon's house in Haiti found a hat with a DEA logo, 20 boxes of bullets, gun parts, four license plates from the Dominican Republic, two cars and correspondence.

But a business associate and a pastor in Florida who knew Sanon said that he was religious and that he do not believe Sanon was involved in violence. The associate, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said he believes Sanon was duped and described him as "completely gullible."

Information for this article was contributed by Terry Spencer, Ben Fox, Manuel Rueda and Evens Sanon of The Associated Press.

A tire set on fire by supporters of former Senators Youri Latortue and Steven Benoit outside the courthouse in Port-au-Prince, Monday, July 12, 2021. Prosecutors have requested that high-profile politicians like Latortue and Benoit meet officials for questioning as part of the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Supporters of former Senator Steven Benoit shout outside the courthouse as he departs after being called in for questioning, in Port-au-Prince, Monday, July 12, 2021. Prosecutors have requested that high-profile politicians like Benoit meet officials for questioning as part of the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Supporters of former Senator Steven Benoit shout outside the courthouse as he departs after being called in for questioning, in Port-au-Prince, Monday, July 12, 2021. Prosecutors have requested that high-profile politicians like Benoit meet officials for questioning as part of the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

People waiting for days to apply for visas wait outside the U.S. embassy where they were told the embassy continues to be closed in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 12, 2021. President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home on July 7. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

People waiting for days to apply for visas wait outside the U.S. embassy where they were told the embassy continues to be closed in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 12, 2021. President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home on July 7. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Police stand guard at an intersection in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 12, 2021. President Jovenel Moise was assassinated on July 7. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A worker rolls a tire across the street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 12, 2021. President Jovenel Moise was assassinated on July 7. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

People line up to buy gasoline in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 12, 2021. President Jovenel Moise was assassinated on July 7. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)