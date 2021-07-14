TRACK AND FIELD

Morris wins vault in England

Sandi Morris, a former University of Arkansas NCAA pole vault champion and silver medalist at the 2016 Olympics, cleared 15 feet, 7 1/4 inches to win at a Diamond League meet Tuesday in Gateshead, England. It was the final meet for Morris before the Tokyo Olympics, where she’ll compete after finishing third in the U.S. Olympic Trials. Two other former Arkansas NCAA champions – Omar McLeod and Payton Chadwick — finished second in hurdle races. McLeod ran 13.42 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and Chadwick ran 12.75 in the 100-meter hurdles in Gateshead. Taliyah Brooks, also a former NCAA champion for the Razorbacks, went 21-1 1/2 to finish sixth in the long jump.

ASU coach gets three-year extension

Arkansas State University Coach Jim Patchell has agreed to a three-year extension to remain in Jonesboro through 2024, the school announced Tuesday. Patchell, the 13-time Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year, has turned the Red Wolves into perennial conference contenders since returning to his alma mater in 2011, guiding ASU to 16 league titles across indoor and outdoor track and field and cross country. This season the Red Wolves win five Sun Belt championships, including the women’s triple crown, with a program-record 17 ASU athletes competing at the NCAA Outdoor Championship qualifiers. — Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports