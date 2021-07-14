Suicide initial finding in UAMS death

A man who was shot by University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences police early Monday afternoon committed suicide according to a preliminary analysis from the Arkansas medical examiner, Arkansas State Police said in a news release Tuesday.

Bobby Hollingshead, 59, of Sheridan was shot as he raised a firearm in a UAMS parking lot at 12:40 p.m. Monday.

The state police news release said the medical examiner preliminarily determined that Hollingshead died from a self-inflicted gunshot and that the UAMS officer's bullet "would not have hastened or contributed to his death."

In a previous news release, state police said UAMS staffers were notified before the incident that Hollingshead might try to harm himself or others at the hospital.

The Arkansas State Police will continue its investigation into the use of force by the UAMS officer, according to the Tuesday release.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be delivered to the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney, who will decide whether the police officer's use of deadly force was legal under Arkansas laws.

The identity of the UAMS officer has not been released.