Summer weather speeds up building

Along with summer's warmer, drier weather, the work on the $10 million-plus TownePlace Suites by Marriott on Sheridan Road at White Hall has shifted into high gear.

Umesh "U.E." Patel, White Hall business owner and developer, broke ground on the extended-stay facility in April and plans to have it open by next summer.

It is behind Colton's Steak House, also owned by Patel, just off Interstate 530, Exit 34. The facility is across Sheridan Road from Relyance Bank's new $15 million headquarters, which is also under construction.

The 40,000-square-foot, three-story TownePlace Suites is expected to be completed in late spring.

The multistory facilities are "really coming along" and already changing the appearance of the entire area, said White Hall Mayor Noel Foster.

The TownePlace Suites' rooms will provide guests with kitchens and other amenities needed for a longer stay. Patel said he expects most of his bookings to be out-of-town customers, especially those who are working with local businesses for brief or longer periods of time.

Already, Design One Contracting LLC of Pine Bluff has completed the dirt work. Span Construction and Development and Patel Construction are contractors for the hotel.

Patel opened his first Subway restaurant in Dumas in 1999, but eventually he turned his attention to White Hall.

His existing White Hall commercial investments, numbering four and growing, are already a driving force of development in the Sheridan Road area, where Patel said he saw the potential for commercial growth.

With this in mind, he opened two businesses he still owns, a Dairy Queen in 2015 and a Holiday Inn Express about three years later. Both are also on Sheridan Road.

Patel also invested in a Colton's Steak House restaurant. It opened in summer 2020 and draws customers from southeast Arkansas, White Hall, Pine Bluff and travelers along I-530.

He is also a partner in a planned, approximately 8,000-square-foot, shopping center, named the White Hall Plaza, on Sheridan Road. White Hall Plaza will house two national chain restaurants, Moe's Southwest Grill and Schlotzsky's.

The single-story shopping center will be sandwiched between the Dairy Queen, 7810 Sheridan Road, and the Holiday Inn Express, 7800 Sheridan Road.