Super Quiz: Geography -- Central America

What country borders Central America to the south (southeast)?
How many countries make up Central America?
Which of the countries is farthest south?
Which of the countries was formerly known as British Honduras?
Which of the countries extends the farthest west?
This country is the smallest in Central America.
The Panama Canal connects the Pacific Ocean to this sea.
Costa Rica literally means --------.
Name the largest of the seven countries.
ANSWERS:
Colombia
Seven
Panama
Belize
Guatemala
El Salvador
Caribbean Sea
Rich Coast
Nicaragua