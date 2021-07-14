Team OK'd for hire for aquatic site

The Conway City Council moved the city a step closer to a proposed aquatic center and recreation facility, voting unanimously Tuesday to hire an architectural team to plan and design the new facility.

"Well, folks, we're on our way," Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry said after the vote.

A committee, which included community members and was headed by council member Shelia Isby, received responses from 15 different firms when the city put out a request for qualifications for the project.

All submissions were evaluated and scored with the top five firms being interviewed and ranked by the selection committee.

On Tuesday, the council voted to allow Crafton Tull, an engineering and architecture firm in Conway, to submit designs and plans for the project.

"It is a team. It involves various different groups of professionals," Castleberry said. "What they'll do is come back with different designs and dollar amounts."

While long on Conway's wish list, Castleberry announced at the end of May that Conway voters will be asked to restructure 2017 advertising and promotion bonds to generate up to $25 million to build the aquatic center and recreation facility.

Castleberry said Tuesday that he hopes to have the issue before voters by September.

"Don't we want to get this right instead of get it fast?" asked council member Andy Hawkins, who represents Ward 1, Position, 1.

"Oh, it will be done right," Castleberry said.

Crafton Tull will present a draft of the design to the council before the project moves forward, Castleberry said.

In the spring, Isby and the committee toured aquatic centers in Pine Bluff, Clarksville, Rogers and Bentonville, returning with several design and amenity options.

Those included an eight-lane competition pool, a separate swim play area for younger children, water slides, a so-called lazy river feature, party rooms, satellite library, catering kitchen, an adult fitness area and swimming accommodations for the disabled.

The committee also gathered input from the citizens using surveys or talking directly to residents.

Possible locations for the aquatic center include a 93-acre, city-owned tract off of South German and Favre lanes or Central Landing, the previous home to the airport, Castleberry said previously.

If funding is available, the city will also look at a new soccer facility; indoor tennis facility; a community center with volleyball, basketball and pickle ball; renovation of the McGee Center and Don Owen Center; a mountain bike park; and additional park amenities, Isby said previously.

Castleberry said if the soccer complex is not included in the aquatic center funding, a five-year loan to finance a separate project will be taken before the council.