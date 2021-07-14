Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute show set for Little Rock's Robinson Center

The Prophecy Show onstage Nov. 19 by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 2:16 p.m.
The Prophecy Show performs in the style of and as a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The show is coming Nov. 19 to Little Rock's Robinson Center Music Hall. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

St. Louis-based The Prophecy Show, touring as a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St., Little Rock.

Tickets — $55, $65 and $85 (plus possible additional fees) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at the Robinson Center box office and through Ticketmaster‚ https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B005AE983E11B66. Call (501) 244-8800.

The show has had a permanent home in Branson, Mo., for two years and its Christmas musical production, under the leadership of producer and lead guitarist Thomas Rudebeck, has toured for 15 years, “in the style of Trans-Siberian Orchestra,” with costumes, choreography, music, lasers and fog.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT