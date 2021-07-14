Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute show set for Little Rock's Robinson Center

St. Louis-based The Prophecy Show, touring as a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St., Little Rock.

Tickets — $55, $65 and $85 (plus possible additional fees) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at the Robinson Center box office and through Ticketmaster‚ https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B005AE983E11B66. Call (501) 244-8800.

The show has had a permanent home in Branson, Mo., for two years and its Christmas musical production, under the leadership of producer and lead guitarist Thomas Rudebeck, has toured for 15 years, “in the style of Trans-Siberian Orchestra,” with costumes, choreography, music, lasers and fog.