Troopers: Woman fatally struck by car in Hempstead County

A 33-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Hempstead County on Tuesday night, troopers said.

A 2017 Ford Focus going north on U.S. 371 around 9:20 p.m. hit Shardae Golston of Nashville, who was in the northbound lane, according to a preliminary report by state police. Golston was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 327 people were killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.