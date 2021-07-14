UNDER THE RADAR: El Dorado’s Jackie Washington

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is El Dorado’s Jackie Washington.

Class: 2022

Position: Athlete

Size: 5-9, 181 pounds

Stats: As a junior, finished with 32 catches for 512 yards and 5 touchdowns. Also has 2 kickoffs and 1 punt return for touchdowns in his career.

Offers: Middle Tennessee, Arkansas-Monticello and other Division II schools

Interest: Louisiana Tech, Louisiana, Central Arkansas

Coach Steven Jones:

“His sophomore year, we knew he would be an explosive player for us. One of the first times he stepped on a high school football field he caught what I believe was an 81-yard touchdown against Conway, and later in that game he took a kickoff back for a touchdown. Unfortunately, he was fighting some back issues. I honestly think it was growing pains and now his body is in great shape.

"As far as an overall football player, in my opinion, he’s turned into one of the better players in the state of Arkansas. Heading into his senior year, we’re anticipating him to have the breakout season we been waiting for.”

Playmaker with good size:

“You can put him in a lot of different places on the field, but he’s an exceptional wide receiver and makes unreal catches. He’s one of those guys that’s just a total player. He likes to block. He takes pride in that. Great route runner.

"He’s everything you’re looking for in a guy that you want to get the ball to in space. He can make guys miss, but is also strong enough to break tackles. He has great speed and great hands and power cleans over 300 pounds.”