U.S. soon to send out child payments

WASHINGTON -- If all goes as planned, the Treasury Department will begin making a series of monthly payments in coming days to families with children, setting a milestone in social policy and intensifying a debate over whether to make the subsidies a permanent part of the American safety net.

With all but the most affluent families eligible to receive up to $300 a month per child, the United States will join many other countries that provide a guaranteed income for children, a goal that has long animated progressives. Experts estimate the payments will cut child poverty by nearly half, an achievement with no precedent.

But the program, created as part of the stimulus bill that Democrats passed over unified Republican opposition in March, expires in a year, and the rollout could help or hinder President Joe Biden's pledge to extend it.

Immediate challenges loom. The government is uncertain how to get the payments to millions of hard-to-reach families, a problem that could undermine its poverty-fighting goals. Opponents of the effort will be watching for delivery glitches, examples of waste or signs that the money erodes the desire of some parents to work.

While the government has increased many aid programs during the coronavirus pandemic, supporters say the payments from an expanded Child Tax Credit, at a one-year cost of about $105 billion, are unique in their potential to stabilize both poor and middle-class families.

Among America's 74 million children, nearly 9 in 10 will qualify for the new monthly payments -- up to $250 a child, or $300 for those under 6 -- which are scheduled to start Thursday.

Biden has proposed a four-year extension in a broader package he hopes to pass this fall, and congressional Democrats have vowed to make the program permanent. Like much of Biden's agenda, the program's fate may depend on whether Democrats can unite around the bigger package and advance it through the evenly divided Senate.

But compared with past aid debates, opposition has so far been muted. A few conservatives support children's subsidies, which might boost falling birthrates and allow more parents to raise children full time. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has proposed a larger child benefit, though he would finance it by cutting other programs.

With Congress requiring payments to start just four months after the bill's passage, the administration has scrambled to spread the word and assemble payment rosters.

Families that filed recent tax returns or received stimulus checks should get paid automatically. (Single parents with incomes up to $112,500 and married couples with incomes up to $150,000 are eligible for the full benefit.) But analysts say 4 million to 8 million low-income children may be missing from the lists, and drives are underway to get their parents to register online.

Few places evoke need more than Lake Providence, La., a hamlet along the Mississippi River where roughly three-quarters of the children are poor, including those of Tammy Wilson, 50, a jobless nursing aide.

The $750 a month she should receive for three children will more than double a monthly income that consists only of food stamps and leaves her relying on a boyfriend. "I think it's a great idea," she said. "There's no jobs here."

While the money will help with rent, Wilson said, the biggest benefit would be the ability to send her children to activities like camps and school trips.

But in West Monroe, a 90-minute drive away, Levi Sullivan, another low-income parent, described the program as wasteful and counterproductive. Sullivan, a pipeline worker, has been jobless for more than a year but argued the payments would increase the national debt and reward indolence.

With four children, Sullivan, who has gotten by on unemployment insurance, food stamps and odd jobs, could collect $1,150 a month, but he is so skeptical of the program that he went online to defer the payments and collect a lump sum next year. Otherwise, he fears that if he finds work he may have to pay the money back.

"Government assistance is a form of slavery," he said. "Some people do need it, but then again, there's some people that all they're doing is living off the system."