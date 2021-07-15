9 splash pads in Central Arkansas to beat the summer heat

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

When the temperature is rising but spending the day inside just won’t cut it, a splash pad may be the place to go. Here are nine options for families in and around the Capital City.

Peabody Adventure Park

202 La Harpe Blvd., Little Rock.

Near the Junction Bridge, Peabody Adventure Park offers a variety of ways to play including a splash pad. Enjoying the park is free.

Riverfront Park

3 Statehouse Plaza, Little Rock.

Near the Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden, this splash pad is intended for children 5 and under. There is no admission fee.

War Memorial Park

5511 W. Markham St., Little Rock.

War Memorial Park offers a large splash pad area near a playground. Playing at the park is free.

Glenview Community Center

4800 East 19th St., North Little Rock.

This community center offers a splash pad free for anyone to use.

Maumelle Play & Splash

Next to Maumelle Library at 10 Lake Pointe Drive, Maumelle.

This park just opened this month and is designed to be accessible to children with disabilities. It is free to use.

Splash Zone

201 W. Martin St., Jacksonville.

Splash Zone offers a variety of water-based fun including pools, slides and a splash pad. Admission is $5 for those ages 2 and up.

Bishop Park

6401 Boone Road, Bryant.

Playing at this splash pad is free for members of the aquatic center or day passes are $5 per person.

Tyndall Park

913 E. Sevier St., Benton.

Located in an almost 25-acre park, visitors to this splash pad have no shortage of other activities to round out a day of free fun.

Laurel Park

2310 Robinson Ave., Conway.

The splash pad in Laurel Park offers dump buckets, misters, sprayers and more. It is free to use.